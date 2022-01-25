Socialist Students' Front seeks immediate release of former SUST students 

Socialist Students' Front (SSF) has demanded the immediate release of former Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) students who were arrested on allegations of giving financial support to the protesting SUST students.

Five former students of SUST were allegedly detained by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police earlier on Tuesday (25 January).

"We strongly condemn the arrests and demand immediate release of them who were later handed over to Sylhet Metropolitan Police," read a joint statement by SSF Central Committee's acting president Joydeep Bhattacharya and general secretary Rashed Shahriar.

Defending their financial support, SSF statement said the protesting students have to cook their own food as the university administration shut down all catering facilities on the campus and the police barred the outside stalls from opening.

Also, they have to bear the treatment cost of those who fell sick during the hunger strike, reads the statement.

"This arrest set another example of wishful use of law enforcement agencies to suppress students' democratic movement," condemned SSF leaders.

Earlier the authorities blocked the mobile accounts through which students were collecting funds.

They said the government is trying to suppress the student movement by all means. The administration is threatening the parents of the protesting students over the phone. Even then the students are fighting, reads the statement demanding immediate medical care for those on hunger strike.

"The whole state swopped together on general students to protect an immoral, unjust vice-chancellor - an unprecedented incident."

The SSF leaders appreciated the students for their indomitable courage and morale to continue the movement in the face of this dire adversity and demanded the government to remove the Vice-Chancellor immediately.

At the same time, it is urging all the conscientious and conscious citizens of the country to stand by the protesting students.