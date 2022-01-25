Socialist Students' Front seeks immediate release of former SUST students 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 07:38 pm

Related News

Socialist Students' Front seeks immediate release of former SUST students 

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 07:38 pm
Socialist Students&#039; Front seeks immediate release of former SUST students 

Socialist Students' Front (SSF) has demanded the immediate release of former Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) students who were arrested on allegations of giving financial support to the protesting SUST students. 

Five former students of SUST were allegedly detained by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police earlier on Tuesday (25 January). 

"We strongly condemn the arrests and demand immediate release of them who were later handed over to Sylhet Metropolitan Police," read a joint statement by SSF Central Committee's acting president Joydeep Bhattacharya and general secretary Rashed Shahriar. 

Defending their financial support, SSF statement said the protesting students have to cook their own food as the university administration shut down all catering facilities on the campus and the police barred the outside stalls from opening. 

Also, they have to bear the treatment cost of those who fell sick during the hunger strike, reads the statement. 

"This arrest set another example of wishful use of law enforcement agencies to suppress students' democratic movement," condemned SSF leaders.

Earlier the authorities blocked the mobile accounts through which students were collecting funds. 

They said the government is trying to suppress the student movement by all means. The administration is threatening the parents of the protesting students over the phone. Even then the students are fighting, reads the statement demanding immediate medical care for those on hunger strike. 

"The whole state swopped together on general students to protect an immoral, unjust vice-chancellor - an unprecedented incident." 

The SSF leaders appreciated the students for their indomitable courage and morale to continue the movement in the face of this dire adversity and demanded the government to remove the Vice-Chancellor immediately. 

At the same time, it is urging all the conscientious and conscious citizens of the country to stand by the protesting students.

Top News

SUST protest / Arrest of former SUST students / Socialist Students' Front (SSF)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

10h | Interviews
Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

1d | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

1d | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

3h | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

3h | Videos
Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

7h | Videos
Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure