SUST removes assistant proctor, appoints 4 new

An assistant proctor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in Sylhet has been relieved of her duties and four new assistant proctors have been appointed.

In this regard an office order signed by the university's Registrar Mohammad Ishfaqul Hussain was released on Tuesday.

However, the matter was announced on Wednesday.

Through the office order, assistant proctor Tasnia Mizan Chowdhury, an assistant professor in the English department of the university, was relieved of the post.

Whereas, the newly appointed assistant proctors are Assistant Professor of the Department of Forestry and Environmental Sciences Md Abdul Halim, Assistant Professor of the Department of Anthropology Mohammad Javed Kaiser Ibne Rahman, Assistant Professor of the Department of Public Administration Mohammad Mostafa Kamal, and Assistant Professor of the Department of English Shaheli Parveen.

Regarding the change, Registrar Mohammad Ishfaqul Hussain on Wednesday said that it was part of the university's routine work, there is no other reason behind this.

The four new assistant proctors have been appointed to speed up the administrative activities of the university, he said.

With the appointment of the new assistant proctors, there are now 12 members in the SUST proctorial body.

Protesting SUST students have been demanding the removal of all who have administrative responsibilities including the entire proctorial body of the university in the incident of police attacking students.

SUST Proctor Dr Alamgir Kabir was removed on 10 February in the face of student demands. Earlier, Director of Student Advice and Guidance Professor Zahir Uddin Ahmed was removed.

However, the issue of resignation of Vice Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed, the main demand of the students, has not been resolved yet.

Meanwhile, online classes have started in the university from Tuesday after the students' movement was suspended, said Registrar Mohammad Ishfaqul Hussain. The residential halls have also been opened since Monday.

Besides, the fifth step of the admission process in the first year has started from Wednesday.

Physical classes may start from 22 February, added the registrar.

On 13 January, a group of SUST resident students began demonstrating, alleging that their provost, Zafrin Ahmed Liza, misbehaved with a student who called her to report bad food and other issues.

On 16 January, police charged batons, lobbed tear shell canisters, fired rubber bullets, and threw stun grenades on the agitating students that left some 30 pupils injured. The police action turned the student protest into an-anti VC one as protesters went on a fast-unto-death programme.

Later on January 26, the protesting SUST students ended their hunger strike following assurance from former SUST faculty and noted author Professor Muhammad Zafar Iqbal.