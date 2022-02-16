SUST removes assistant proctor, appoints 4 new

Education

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 06:00 pm

Related News

SUST removes assistant proctor, appoints 4 new

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 06:00 pm
Picture: UNB
Picture: UNB

An assistant proctor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in Sylhet has been relieved of her duties and four new assistant proctors have been appointed. 

In this regard an office order signed by the university's Registrar Mohammad Ishfaqul Hussain was released on Tuesday.

However, the matter was announced on Wednesday.

Through the office order, assistant proctor Tasnia Mizan Chowdhury, an assistant professor in the English department of the university, was relieved of the post.

Whereas, the newly appointed assistant proctors are Assistant Professor of the Department of Forestry and Environmental Sciences Md Abdul Halim, Assistant Professor of the Department of Anthropology Mohammad Javed Kaiser Ibne Rahman, Assistant Professor of the Department of Public Administration Mohammad Mostafa Kamal, and Assistant Professor of the Department of English Shaheli Parveen.

Regarding the change, Registrar Mohammad Ishfaqul Hussain on Wednesday said that it was part of the university's routine work, there is no other reason behind this.

The four new assistant proctors have been appointed to speed up the administrative activities of the university, he said.

With the appointment of the new assistant proctors, there are now 12 members in the SUST proctorial body.

Protesting SUST students have been demanding the removal of all who have administrative responsibilities including the entire proctorial body of the university in the incident of police attacking students.

SUST Proctor Dr Alamgir Kabir was removed on 10 February in the face of student demands. Earlier, Director of Student Advice and Guidance Professor Zahir Uddin Ahmed was removed.

However, the issue of resignation of Vice Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed, the main demand of the students, has not been resolved yet.

Meanwhile, online classes have started in the university from Tuesday after the students' movement was suspended, said Registrar Mohammad Ishfaqul Hussain. The residential halls have also been opened since Monday.

Besides, the fifth step of the admission process in the first year has started from Wednesday.

Physical classes may start from 22 February, added the registrar.

On 13 January, a group of SUST resident students began demonstrating, alleging that their provost, Zafrin Ahmed Liza, misbehaved with a student who called her to report bad food and other issues.

On 16 January, police charged batons, lobbed tear shell canisters, fired rubber bullets, and threw stun grenades on the agitating students that left some 30 pupils injured. The police action turned the student protest into an-anti VC one as protesters went on a fast-unto-death programme.

Later on January 26, the protesting SUST students ended their hunger strike following assurance from former SUST faculty and noted author Professor Muhammad Zafar Iqbal.

Bangladesh / Top News

SUST protest / SUST / SUST VC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Bangladesh, marginalised communities are discriminated against but without redress. Pictured here is a Chakma home, torched in an arson attack in 2017 in Rangamati. Photo: Reuter

‘Anti-discrimination law meaningless if culprits cannot be punished’

6h | Panorama
‘Untether yourself from reality’ is one of the four secrets and the world’s richest man ‘doesn’t really live among us anymore.’ Photo: Reuters

The four secrets of how to be a bad boss

4h | Panorama
To be able to provide specialised services for corporate clients, Star Tech has already assembled an experienced sales team. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Star Tech: From a small store in Multiplan to a tech-retail giant

7h | Panorama
Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

36m | Videos
Bangladesh exports military uniforms worth $500 million

Bangladesh exports military uniforms worth $500 million

1h | Videos
Iconic Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away

Iconic Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away

1h | Videos
Mandela's iconic home renovated as luxury hotel

Mandela's iconic home renovated as luxury hotel

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work