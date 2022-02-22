Academic activities resume in SUST 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 09:14 pm

Related News

Academic activities resume in SUST 

There is anger among students as their demand has not yet been met

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 09:14 pm
Picture: UNB
Picture: UNB

After the turbulent days of protests, normal academic activities returned to the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) campus on Tuesday after the resumption of in-person classes.

The students expressed their happiness over the resumption of in-person classes after a long time. They were thrilled to be back on campus and meet friends again. However, there was anger among the students as their demands has not yet been met.

Sadiqur Rahman, a student of the economics department, said, "The ongoing pandemic has already hampered our education a lot. On top of that, the university was closed due to the unstable situation. We have suffered a huge learning loss."

"We are just happy to be back in class. Hopefully, our educational activities will not be disrupted again," he added.

Anthropology department student Tania said, "It was a pleasure to be back at the university. I have missed this campus and my friends during these days. Moreover, we have suffered academic loss also. I wish I would not have to face any more problems to finish my education."

On January 16, after an emergency syndicate meeting, SUST was declared closed indefinitely and the students were directed to leave the halls from the next day. The academic activities of the university were closed for 35 days.

Since January 16, the students launched a movement demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin. They also declared the vice-chancellor unwanted on campus.

Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin came to his office in the morning on Tuesday. He held several meetings with teachers and administration officials.

SUST Registrar Muhammad Ishfaqul Hossain said, "As per the decision of the syndicate meeting on February 13, in-person classes have started from today. Students participating in the class must receive two doses of the vaccine and wear a mask."

After carrying out the movement for 27 days, the students announced the withdrawal of the anti-VC movement at a press conference on 12 February.

Mohaiminul Bashar Raj, a spokesperson of the agitating students, said, "Our demands also included the commencement of normal activities of the university. We do not want students to be in session-jam for even one day."

"We expect the vice-chancellor to be removed as soon as possible. There is anger among the students as this demand has not yet been met so far," he added.
 

Top News / Education

SUST protest / Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When people are in a culture that doesn&#039;t provide psychological safety, they don&#039;t speak up and business leaders should pay attention to this. Photo: Bloomberg

Can Career Regrets Be Avoided? 

8h | Panorama
Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

10h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

11h | Habitat
Standing on 2.8 acres of land, the banyan trees in Jhenaidah are regarded as one of the oldest and largest banyan trees in the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Mumit M

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying. And the authorities are helping it die

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

10m | Videos
Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

1h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

2h | Videos
Huge data leak at Swiss bank

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business