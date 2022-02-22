Academic activities resume in SUST 

After the turbulent days of protests, normal academic activities returned to the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) campus on Tuesday after the resumption of in-person classes.

The students expressed their happiness over the resumption of in-person classes after a long time. They were thrilled to be back on campus and meet friends again. However, there was anger among the students as their demands has not yet been met.

Sadiqur Rahman, a student of the economics department, said, "The ongoing pandemic has already hampered our education a lot. On top of that, the university was closed due to the unstable situation. We have suffered a huge learning loss."

"We are just happy to be back in class. Hopefully, our educational activities will not be disrupted again," he added.

Anthropology department student Tania said, "It was a pleasure to be back at the university. I have missed this campus and my friends during these days. Moreover, we have suffered academic loss also. I wish I would not have to face any more problems to finish my education."

On January 16, after an emergency syndicate meeting, SUST was declared closed indefinitely and the students were directed to leave the halls from the next day. The academic activities of the university were closed for 35 days.

Since January 16, the students launched a movement demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin. They also declared the vice-chancellor unwanted on campus.

Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin came to his office in the morning on Tuesday. He held several meetings with teachers and administration officials.

SUST Registrar Muhammad Ishfaqul Hossain said, "As per the decision of the syndicate meeting on February 13, in-person classes have started from today. Students participating in the class must receive two doses of the vaccine and wear a mask."

After carrying out the movement for 27 days, the students announced the withdrawal of the anti-VC movement at a press conference on 12 February.

Mohaiminul Bashar Raj, a spokesperson of the agitating students, said, "Our demands also included the commencement of normal activities of the university. We do not want students to be in session-jam for even one day."

"We expect the vice-chancellor to be removed as soon as possible. There is anger among the students as this demand has not yet been met so far," he added.

