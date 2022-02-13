SUST to reopen Monday

The residential halls of the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) will be reopened on Monday after a 28-day closure, while classes through online platforms will resume from Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a syndicate meeting chaired by SUST Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin on Sunday evening.

After the meeting, SUST Registrar Muhammad Ishfaqul Hossain told journalists that if there is no government restriction, in-person classes will resume from 22 February.

Earlier on 17 January, the vice-chancellor after an emergency syndicate meeting declared SUST closed indefinitely and ordered the pupils to vacate the halls by afternoon the next day.

The university closure announcement to contain an anti-VC movement flared up the student protest. Most of the students had been staying in their dorms, disobeying the university closure.

On Friday, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni came to SUST, sat with the students and requested the protesters to help restore the academic activities. Upon the minister's assurance, the students on Saturday evening called off the protest.