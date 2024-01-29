Smart technology will be used in all public service delivery: Environment minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 08:40 pm

Related News

Smart technology will be used in all public service delivery: Environment minister

Besides, institutional memory, capacity building of officials, key performance indicators for their evaluation, project implementation dashboard technology will be used to increase the capacity of the ministry.

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 08:40 pm
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury and ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak at a views exchange meeting on 29 January in the capital. Photo: Courtesy
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury and ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak at a views exchange meeting on 29 January in the capital. Photo: Courtesy

The latest smart technology will be used in providing all public services to make the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change people-friendly, Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (29 January).

Besides, institutional memory, capacity building of officials, key performance indicators for their evaluation, project implementation dashboard technology will be used to increase the capacity of the ministry.

The environment minister made the remarks while chairing a view exchange meeting with the officials of the ICT department under the leadership of Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the state minister of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, reads a press statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking on the occasion, he also said the environmental clearance Certification process will be completely smart and software based. 

"To make the Ministry smart, work will be done in coordination with the Ministry of ICT," he added.

Meanwhile, State Minister Palak said the ICT Division will work together to improve the quality of public services provided by the Ministry of Environment. 

"Maximum efforts will be made in the digitalization of the Ministry of Environment, international cooperation will be welcome if necessary. In this case, A2i will act as a knowledge partner," he said.

Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr  Farhina Ahmed, Secretary of Information and Communication Technology Division Md Samsul Arefin, Additional Secretary (Development) of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr Fahmida Khanom, Director General of the Department of Environment Abdul Hamid, Policy Advisor of A2I Project Anir Chowdhury and officials of the Ministry of Environment's ICT Section along with senior officials of the two ministries were present in the meeting. 

The meeting discussed increasing coordination and cooperation between the two ministries in building a smart ministry.

Also, information management and processing as a smart ministry and use of ICT in public service delivery are discussed in detail. 

The meeting decided to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two ministries in this regard. 

Top News

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury / Bangladesh / Technology

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

11h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

2h | Videos
What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

1h | Videos
The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

4h | Videos
Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

5h | Videos