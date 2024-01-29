Smart technology will be used in all public service delivery: Environment minister

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury and ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak at a views exchange meeting on 29 January in the capital. Photo: Courtesy

The latest smart technology will be used in providing all public services to make the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change people-friendly, Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (29 January).

Besides, institutional memory, capacity building of officials, key performance indicators for their evaluation, project implementation dashboard technology will be used to increase the capacity of the ministry.

The environment minister made the remarks while chairing a view exchange meeting with the officials of the ICT department under the leadership of Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the state minister of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, reads a press statement.

Speaking on the occasion, he also said the environmental clearance Certification process will be completely smart and software based.

"To make the Ministry smart, work will be done in coordination with the Ministry of ICT," he added.

Meanwhile, State Minister Palak said the ICT Division will work together to improve the quality of public services provided by the Ministry of Environment.

"Maximum efforts will be made in the digitalization of the Ministry of Environment, international cooperation will be welcome if necessary. In this case, A2i will act as a knowledge partner," he said.

Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr Farhina Ahmed, Secretary of Information and Communication Technology Division Md Samsul Arefin, Additional Secretary (Development) of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr Fahmida Khanom, Director General of the Department of Environment Abdul Hamid, Policy Advisor of A2I Project Anir Chowdhury and officials of the Ministry of Environment's ICT Section along with senior officials of the two ministries were present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed increasing coordination and cooperation between the two ministries in building a smart ministry.

Also, information management and processing as a smart ministry and use of ICT in public service delivery are discussed in detail.

The meeting decided to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two ministries in this regard.