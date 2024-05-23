Smart company registration to be ready within this year: State minister Titu

SmartRJSC system, an easy process of registering businesses with the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC), will be ready within this year, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu has said.

"Our smartRJSC system will be ready within this year. Through this, we will contribute to our Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041," he said during a stakeholder consultation workshop at a hotel in the city today. The event was hosted by the RJSC to validate the smartRJSC system.

State Minister Titu urged users to share their suggestions for improving the system. "I also ask trade associations and other groups to organise more workshops for discussions, so that we can further develop the system."

He advised businesses not to go to brokers for RJSC registration. "Many seek shortcuts by using brokers, but this often leads to more harassment. Try to handle the process yourself or have your company's secretary or someone reliable do the registration."

Other speakers at the event said the smartRJSC system is a cutting-edge platform designed to transform company registration processes in Bangladesh with the relevant government and private sector stakeholders.

They noted that the system promises to streamline company registration for both the RJSC and its users, reducing time, costs, and complexity. It will enhance user experience with features like automation, data verification, and transparency. Shareholder rights and a paperless environment are also priorities.

The initiative is supported by the USAID-funded Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity.

RJSC registrar Md Mizanur Rahman, chairing the proceedings, reaffirmed his office's commitment to driving impactful changes within Bangladesh's business landscape.

"However, we have a severe staff shortage. Without increasing our workforce, there's concern that we won't fully benefit from good initiatives," he added.

The workshop brought together industry leaders, government officials from the Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh Bank, Export Promotion Bureau, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, and key business stakeholders.

After the workshop, when asked about the rising prices of essential goods, the state minister told the media that there will be an inter-ministerial meeting next week to discuss various measures to control market prices.

"Before Eid-ul-Adha, we will take steps to regulate the market. Certain groups try to destabilise the market for their own benefit during such occasions, so our regular monitoring efforts are ongoing," he added.