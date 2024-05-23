Smart company registration to be ready within this year: State minister Titu

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 May, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 09:01 pm

Related News

Smart company registration to be ready within this year: State minister Titu

He advises businesses not to go to brokers for RJSC registration

TBS Report
23 May, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 09:01 pm
State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu. File Photo: Collected
State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu. File Photo: Collected

SmartRJSC system, an easy process of registering businesses with the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC), will be ready within this year, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu has said.

"Our smartRJSC system will be ready within this year. Through this, we will contribute to our Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041," he said during a stakeholder consultation workshop at a hotel in the city today. The event was hosted by the RJSC to validate the smartRJSC system.

State Minister Titu urged users to share their suggestions for improving the system. "I also ask trade associations and other groups to organise more workshops for discussions, so that we can further develop the system."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He advised businesses not to go to brokers for RJSC registration. "Many seek shortcuts by using brokers, but this often leads to more harassment. Try to handle the process yourself or have your company's secretary or someone reliable do the registration."

Other speakers at the event said the smartRJSC system is a cutting-edge platform designed to transform company registration processes in Bangladesh with the relevant government and private sector stakeholders. 

They noted that the system promises to streamline company registration for both the RJSC and its users, reducing time, costs, and complexity. It will enhance user experience with features like automation, data verification, and transparency. Shareholder rights and a paperless environment are also priorities.

The initiative is supported by the USAID-funded Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity.

RJSC registrar Md Mizanur Rahman, chairing the proceedings, reaffirmed his office's commitment to driving impactful changes within Bangladesh's business landscape. 

"However, we have a severe staff shortage. Without increasing our workforce, there's concern that we won't fully benefit from good initiatives," he added.

The workshop brought together industry leaders, government officials from the Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh Bank, Export Promotion Bureau, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, and key business stakeholders.

After the workshop, when asked about the rising prices of essential goods, the state minister told the media that there will be an inter-ministerial meeting next week to discuss various measures to control market prices. 

"Before Eid-ul-Adha, we will take steps to regulate the market. Certain groups try to destabilise the market for their own benefit during such occasions, so our regular monitoring efforts are ongoing," he added.  

Top News

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu / Smart / registration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

5h | Earth
Lauti, a local canal that flows down to Khiru River, has pitch-black water with an oozing, horrid odour from the liquid waste of local factories. Photo: Mehedi Hasan.

How Bhaluka factories are damaging rivers - from Khiru to Shitalakshya

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

1d | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

2h | Videos
MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

32m | Videos
What is the reason for the sharp fall in the capital market is the news of the imposition of 'Gain Tax'?

What is the reason for the sharp fall in the capital market is the news of the imposition of 'Gain Tax'?

1h | Videos
Cops spreading wings: 2 Russian choppers arrive in Jul-Aug

Cops spreading wings: 2 Russian choppers arrive in Jul-Aug

3h | Videos