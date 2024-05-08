United Hospital doctor's registration suspended over negligence in treatment

The Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) has suspended the registration of a doctor at United Hospital in Dhaka for six months over negligence in treatment of a patient.

The said doctor, Khan Md Sayeduzzaman, will neither have the authority to provide treatment during the suspension period, according to an official order issued on Tuesday (7 May), signed by BMDC registrar Dr Md Liakat Hossain.

He will not be able to introduce and identify himself as a physician, added the order.

According to the notice, Dr Sayeduzzaman Mohaimin Mustafa of Dhanmondi lodged a complaint with the council against the doctor, alleging negligence in his father's treatment.

Following the complaint, the council conducted interviews with both parties.

Subsequently, an inquiry committee formed by the council found that despite being a consultant doctor and being aware of the patient's condition (GB Mass - Carcinoma), Khan failed to mention it in the prescription.

Furthermore, he did not inform any of the patient's relatives after he was diagnosed with gallbladder cancer.

The inquiry found evidence suggesting substantial negligence on the part of the doctor, said the notice.