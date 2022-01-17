Testimony recording in ACC case against Pradeep and wife deferred

The recording of testimony in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against Pradeep Kumar Das, suspended officer-in-charge (OC) of Teknaf Model Police Station in Cox's Bazar, and his wife Chumki, has been deferred.

Judge Munshi Abdul Majid of the Chittagong Divisional Special Judge's Court was scheduled to record testimonies for the case on Monday.

However, Pradeep's lawyer said Pradeep requested postponement of testimony recording as he has appealed to the High Court seeking exemption from the case. The appeal is awaiting a hearing, said ACC lawyer Mahmudul Haque, adding that the court granted the appeal and gave till 17 February to bring the High Court order, otherwise recording the testimony will begin on that day.

Earlier on 26 July last year, ACC filed a charge sheet against Pradeep and his wife, which the court accepted on 1 September. Pradeep's wife has been absconding since then.

On 23 August 2020, then assistant director of ACC's Integrated District Office Chittagong-2, Md Riaz Uddin, filed a case against Pradeep and his wife, bringing allegations of illegally acquiring assets worth Tk3.95 crore, concealing asset information, and money laundering.

On 31 July 2020, Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan was shot dead by police at Baharchhara checkpost in Teknaf upazila. Later, Rashed's sister filed a case and Pradeep has been in jail since 6 August that year.

The verdict in the case is expected to be pronounced on 31 January in Cox's Bazar court.