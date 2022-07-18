Court sets 27 July for a verdict in ex- OC Pradeep and wife’s graft case

TBS Report
18 July, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 10:36 pm

Earlier, OC Pradeep was sentenced to death for the murder of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Chattogram court has fixed 27 July to deliver a verdict against the former officer in charge (OC) of Teknaf police station and death row convict Pradeep Kumar Das and his wife Chumki Karan in the corruption case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Chattogram District and Sessions Judge Munshi Mohammad Abdul Majid passed the order Monday with Pradeep and his wife Chumki in court. 

Speaking to The Business Standard (TBS), ACC lawyer Mahmudul Haque Mahmud said, "All the testimonies and arguments in the case have been finished. The court has set 27 July for delivering its verdict in the graft case." 

On 15 December 2021, the same court framed charges against former Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das and his wife in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for illegally amassing wealth.

Assistant Director of ACC's Chattogram-2 office Md Riaz Uddin, on 23 August 2020, lodged the graft case against the couple. Later, the ACC filed a charge sheet to a Chattogram court on 6 July 2021, which was accepted by the court on 1 September 2021. 

Chumki surrendered before the court on 23 May 2022.

According to the case statement, the ACC accused OC Pradeep and Chumki of illegally acquiring assets worth Tk39,505,635, concealing info of wealth and money laundering. 

Chattogram Metropolitan Session Judge Sheikh Ashfaque Rahman on 29 June asked the deputy commissioners of Cox's Bazar and Chattogram to confiscate the assets of ex-OC Pradeep and his wife in a graft case and appoint a receiver. 

Sacked OC Pradeep Kumar Das was sentenced to death for the murder of Sinha Md Rashed Khan, a retired army major. 

On 31 July 2020, Major (retd) Sinha Rashed Khan was shot to death by police at the Baharchhara check-post in Teknaf.

On 5 August that year, his sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous filed a case for the murder with the Cox's Bazar Judicial Magistrate's Court, against Pradeep and nine others.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

