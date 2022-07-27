Ex-OC Pradeep, wife jailed for over 20 years in graft case 

A Chattogram court has sentenced former Teknaf police station (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das and his wife Chumki Karan to over 20 years in jail in the corruption case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Chattogram District and Sessions Judge Munshi Mohammad Abdul Majid passed the order on Wednesday. The two have been fined Tk4 crore by the court.

Pradeep, a death row convict in the Major Sinha murder case, has been handed down 20 years of imprisonment whereas his wife Chumki Karan has been jailed for 21 years.

The court also instructed concerned authorities to confiscate all the assets owned by the couple, confirmed ACC lawyer Mahmudul to The Business Standard.

"We have been able to prove the charges brought against the couple. Today's verdict comes following the testimonies of total 24 witnesses."

However, Advocate Sameer Dasgupta, representing the convicted, claimed that the prosecution failed to prove the charges brought up against his clients.

"I hope that the HC will acquit Pradeep and his wife from the corruption charges," he added.

He said OC Pradeep, who had complained to the ACC, was made a witness in the case. But the state failed to produce him as a witness in the court. Since he did not appear, the benefit of doubt will go to the accused.

On 15 December 2021, the same court framed charges against former Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das and his wife in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for illegally amassing wealth.

Assistant Director of ACC's Chattogram-2 office Md Riaz Uddin, on 23 August 2020, lodged the graft case against the couple. Later, the ACC filed a charge sheet to a Chattogram court on 6 July 2021, which was accepted by the court on 1 September 2021.

Chumki surrendered before the court on 23 May 2022.

According to the case statement, the ACC accused OC Pradeep and Chumki of illegally acquiring assets worth Tk39,505,635 concealing information of wealth and money laundering.

Chattogram Metropolitan Session Judge Sheikh Ashfaque Rahman on 29 June asked the deputy commissioners of Cox's Bazar and Chattogram to confiscate the assets of ex-OC Pradeep and his wife in a graft case and appoint a receiver.

Sacked OC Pradeep Kumar Das was sentenced to death for the murder of Sinha Md Rashed Khan, a retired army major.

On 31 July 2020, Major (retd) Sinha Rashed Khan was shot to death by police at the Baharchhara check-post in Teknaf.

On 5 August that year, his sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous filed a case for the murder with the Cox's Bazar Judicial Magistrate's Court, against Pradeep and nine others.