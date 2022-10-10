Showers likely to bring respite from heat in some parts of country

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Light to moderate rain showers are likely to occur at many places across the country on Monday, providing some respite from the scorching heat, according to the Meteorological Department.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind and lightning flashes is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh & Sylhet divisions," said a bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

Showers are likely also at a few places over Barishal, Rajshahi & Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka & Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at isolated places over Chattogram, Rangpur & Sylhet divisions, it said.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country during the period.

Rainfall activity may continue for the next three days.

