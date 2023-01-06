Shop workers demand wage board, labour law benefits

Leaders of the National Shop Employee Federation urged the government to form a wage board for employees of shops across the country, considering the rising living costs.

At a press conference arranged in the capital's Paltan area on Friday, Amirul Haque Amin, general secretary of the Federation, put forward a 15-point demand including setting Tk20,000 as minimum wage for them.

Didar Hossain, general secretary of its Dhaka City unit, said there are over 60 lakh employees in 10 sectors across the country – groceries, shopping malls, chain shops, department stores, retail shops, wholesale shops, electronics shops, salons and beauty parlours, and pharmacies.

As per labour law, they are entitled to a 1.5-day weekly holiday and identity cards. But, Didar said, most of them cannot enjoy even one day's holiday. Shop owners also do not provide them with any identity cards, he added.

"Many of the 42 industrial sectors including the garment sector of the country have already set a minimum wage. But, 60 lakh shop employees have been going through dire circumstances as they are deprived of due wages and benefits in the absence of a minimum wage. So, we demand that a wage board be formed for us immediately," Didar Hossain said.

The demands also include providing appointment letters to employees, implementation of one and a half days weekly holiday, giving overtime allowance for additional time after eight hours of work, two festival bonuses yearly, service benefits as per the labour law, the introduction of rationing system, ensuring safety at workplace and proper compensation of injured and killed workers.

The National Shop Employee Federation also demanded the establishment of a welfare fund with government initiative, training institutes for training of employees, ensuring social security, and payment of salary and allowances to shop workers within the first week of every month.

Amirul Haque Amin further said, "It is the responsibility of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) to check whether the employees have appointment letters or ID cards. But DIFE inspectors visit different institutions, markets, shops and come back with envelopes of money, instead of performing their duties properly.

"We will publish the list of corrupt inspectors at DIFE if necessary."