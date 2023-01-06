Shop workers demand wage board, labour law benefits

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 January, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2023, 10:24 pm

Related News

Shop workers demand wage board, labour law benefits

There are more than 60 lakh shop employees in the country

TBS Report
06 January, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2023, 10:24 pm
Shop workers demand wage board, labour law benefits

Leaders of the National Shop Employee Federation urged the government to form a wage board for employees of shops across the country, considering the rising living costs.

At a press conference arranged in the capital's Paltan area on Friday, Amirul Haque Amin, general secretary of the Federation, put forward a 15-point demand including setting Tk20,000 as minimum wage for them.

Didar Hossain, general secretary of its Dhaka City unit, said there are over 60 lakh employees in 10 sectors across the country – groceries, shopping malls, chain shops, department stores, retail shops, wholesale shops, electronics shops, salons and beauty parlours, and pharmacies.

As per labour law, they are entitled to a 1.5-day weekly holiday and identity cards. But, Didar said, most of them cannot enjoy even one day's holiday. Shop owners also do not provide them with any identity cards, he added.

"Many of the 42 industrial sectors including the garment sector of the country have already set a minimum wage. But, 60 lakh shop employees have been going through dire circumstances as they are deprived of due wages and benefits in the absence of a minimum wage. So, we demand that a wage board be formed for us immediately," Didar Hossain said.

The demands also include providing appointment letters to employees, implementation of one and a half days weekly holiday, giving overtime allowance for additional time after eight hours of work, two festival bonuses yearly, service benefits as per the labour law, the introduction of rationing system, ensuring safety at workplace and proper compensation of injured and killed workers.

The National Shop Employee Federation also demanded the establishment of a welfare fund with government initiative, training institutes for training of employees, ensuring social security, and payment of salary and allowances to shop workers within the first week of every month.

Amirul Haque Amin further said, "It is the responsibility of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) to check whether the employees have appointment letters or ID cards. But DIFE inspectors visit different institutions, markets, shops and come back with envelopes of money, instead of performing their duties properly.

"We will publish the list of corrupt inspectors at DIFE if necessary."

Top News

shop / protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The large-toothed ferret badger has a white dorsal stripe all the way down to its tail base

Ferret badgers: Our little-known mustelids

14h | Earth
From July onwards, climate activists started to protest in European museums. Photos: Bloomberg, Reuters

In defence of the art-targeting climate activists

11h | Panorama
Dr Omar Ishrak. Sketch: TBS

Creating a value-based healthcare system: A conversation with Intel chairperson Dr Omar Ishrak

15h | Panorama
Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

13h | TBS Health
5 of the coldest cities in the world

5 of the coldest cities in the world

1d | TBS World
Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

1d | TBS Entertainment
Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

5
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals