Shipping agents call for cancellation of forced shipment of empty containers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 10:20 pm

Related News

Shipping agents call for cancellation of forced shipment of empty containers

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 10:20 pm
Representational image. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Representational image. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Shipping agents have demanded cancelling the practice of forced shipment of empty containers.

In two separate letters, the Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association and Bangladesh Container Shipping Association made the call to the Chittagong Port Authority.

In 2015-2016, the port authority introduced the practice to send back empty containers to transshipment ports such as Malaysia's Klang to ease container congestion at the port.

Prior to the return schedule, the port authorities used to send empty containers away on other ships instead of those of the concerned companies.

Saif Maritime Ltd Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Zaheer told The Business Standard that Chattogram Port has less than half of its container capacity due to reduced imports.

He emphasised the cancellation arguing that the number of empty containers is also very less.

According to Chittagong Port Authority, the container holding capacity of the port is currently 53518.

On 14 February, the container at the port was 24199 TEU and the empty container was 392 TEUS.

The BCSA letter signed by its General Secretary AS Chowdhury suggested that the practice be reintroduced if container congestion returns in the future.

Bangladesh Shipping Agent Association mentioned in the letter, due to forced shipment, MLOS face serious problems since Feeder Operators discharge containers at "No demand location" with which MLOS have no pre-arrangement and re-transportation to port of destination.

Chairman of Bangladesh Shipping Agent Association Syed Mohammad Arif told TBS that the business of the shipping sector is not good because of the global recession.

He said the port authority should cancel the forced shipment since there is no congestion at the port.

Chittagong Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Farooq told TBS that the port authority will carefully consider whether the force shipment decision can be canceled after seeing the overall situation.

Top News

Chittagong Port Authority / Shipping agents

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

9h | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

9h | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

12h | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

2h | TBS Entertainment
Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

3h | TBS World
Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

6h | TBS SPORTS
300 ducks were released in Hatirjheel

300 ducks were released in Hatirjheel

7h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

4
Photo: BSS
Transport

Over 92% work of metro rail Agargaon-Motijheel part completed

5
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed