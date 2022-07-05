CPA finds 4 faults of BM Depot but knows not how the fire started 

Bangladesh

Abu Azad
05 July, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 10:32 pm

Related News

CPA finds 4 faults of BM Depot but knows not how the fire started 

Abu Azad
05 July, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 10:32 pm
Photo: TBS/Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: TBS/Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The three-member probe committee of the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) has identified four major faults of the BM Container Depot where a deadly fire broke out on 4 June this year, but it has failed to find out how the blaze started.

Mismanagement, lack of security, absence of a fire-fighting system and skilled manpower were the key faults of the depot in Chattogram's Sitakundu, the committee headed by Chattogram Port Terminal Manager Kudrat-E-Khuda mentioned in its probe report which was submitted to the authorities recently. 

The report, a copy of which The Business Standard obtained, said the depot kept hazardous chemicals and dangerous goods with apparel and other export products without maintaining safety measures. 

"We might have not seen such massive casualties if the depot would be compliant," it reads and added that prompt action immediately after noticing the smoke at a container could have prevented the prolonged fire incident. 

The smoke was seen on the container of One Shipping Line at 8.30 pm on the day, but there was no fire until then, according to the CPA probe committee. 

"Later, the fire broke out and went out of control. The fire service was called around 9.30 pm but no one informed the rescue agency about the existence of chemical containers there." 

Although the 24-page report failed to explain why the smoke was created and how the fume turned into a devastating blaze, it suggested further investigations on whether the fire broke out from a burning cigarette or due to a substandard chemical jar or any other reason. 

When contacted, CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan declined to talk about the report. "We will formally disclose the report soon," he told The Business Standard and added that all the initiatives recommended in the report would be taken to prevent such a devastating incident in future.

The CPA report also blamed Al Razi Chemical, a subsidiary of the depot owner Smart Group, for its negligence in taking away its chemical-containing containers from the depot, which triggered the blast. 

Al Razi was supposed to take the containers to its factory from the depot on 2 June, two days before the accident. "But, it did not do so. In addition, the jars containing hydrogen peroxide did not meet international standards. So, the company cannot avoid liability," the report reads.

When contacted, Smart Group General Manager Shamsul Haider Siddiqui told The Business Standard that they did not receive the report yet. 

"However, the way we are being blamed is not completely true [fair]. There was a lack of planning in storing the chemical containers, but the depot had 177 fire extinguishers under a trained fire unit," he said, adding that there are also two water bodies inside the depot.

CPA recommendations

For all the container depots, the CPA report made four recommendations – taking prior permission to keep chemicals, separating the area for storing hazardous chemicals or dangerous goods, declaring depots smoking-free and installing fire hydrants.

It also suggested traders use particular depots well capable of storing chemicals. Besides, depots are recommended to train their workers in fire-fighting in collaboration with the nearest fire stations, maintaining good cooperation with the port, customs and other stakeholders. 

What other agencies say

Apart from the CPA, five different agencies – fire Service, Chattogram district administration, Chattogram divisional commissioner, customs authorities and explosives department – formed probe committees to investigate the 4 June fire that left at least 49 killed and over 250 wounded. 

"We were supposed to submit our report on Sunday. But we could not do so as some lab test reports were yet to be received," Additional Divisional Commissioner for Chattogram Mohammad Mizanur Rahman told The Business Standard. 

"Hopefully, we will be able to submit the report within this week," he added. 

"Several chemical experts, including university teachers, told us hydrogen peroxide was not the main cause of the blast. The fire probably broke out from other sources," Uttam Chakma, assistant commissioner of customs and a member of the inquiry committee formed by Chattogram customs, told TBS. 

"Since the fire was out of control for a long time, the container carrying hydrogen peroxide exploded due to high heat," he added.

Top News

Depot Fire / Chittagong Port Authority / Ctg Deport Fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

11h | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Universal Pension Scheme: Has it been thought through?

14h | Panorama
Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

3h | Videos
Tejgaon becoming uninhabitable for illegal rickshaw garages, truck stands

Tejgaon becoming uninhabitable for illegal rickshaw garages, truck stands

3h | Videos
50 companies plan to invest big in South

50 companies plan to invest big in South

4h | Videos
Alal, Dulal sell for Tk30 lakh

Alal, Dulal sell for Tk30 lakh

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

5
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’

6
Lee Hyun-seung (third from right), head of Korea Expressway Corp.&#039;s Overseas Project Division, shakes hands with Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, head of the Bridge Authority of Bangladesh, after signing a contract on June 29 (local time).
Bangladesh

Korean company to oversee N8 Expressway in Bangladesh