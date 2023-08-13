Ship carrying 31,700 MT coal for Rampal plant arrives in Mongla

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 03:52 pm

Related News

Ship carrying 31,700 MT coal for Rampal plant arrives in Mongla

TBS Report
13 August, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 03:52 pm
Commercial vessel MV Bashundhara Impress arrives at Mongla port with 31,700 metric tonnes (MT) of coal for Rampal Power Plant on Sunday (31 August). Photo: TBS
Commercial vessel MV Bashundhara Impress arrives at Mongla port with 31,700 metric tonnes (MT) of coal for Rampal Power Plant on Sunday (31 August). Photo: TBS

Commercial vessel MV Bashundhara Impress has arrived at Mongla port with 31,700 metric tonnes (MT) of coal for Bagerhat's Rampal thermal power plant.

The Bangladeshi flag bearer container ship anchored at jetty no-12 of the port's Harbaria point on Sunday (13 August) morning.

The arrival of this shipment is anticipated to expedite the resumption of operations at the coal-fired Rampal Power Plant in Khulna.

Earlier on 24 July, Basundhara Impress transported a total of 49,700 metric tons of coal from Indonesia intended for the Rampal thermal power plant. 

On 5 August, upon its arrival at Chattogram port, an initial 18,000 metric tonnes of coal were offloaded and transferred to the Rampal power station, confirmed Khandkar Riazul Haque, Khulna assistant manager of Togi Shipping and Logistics, the local shipping agent of Bashundhara Impress ship.

He said, "The remaining quantity of 31,700 metric tonnes reached Mongla port today. From here, it will be transported to the Rampal power station via smaller lighter ships."

Meanwhile, the initial batch of 18,000 metric tonnes of coal which was unloaded at the Chattogram port on 5 August reached the power plant today. However, Rampal's power generation will be reinstated within the next day or two, following the completion of coal stockpiling.

The 1,320MW Maitri Super Thermal Power Project, consisting of the first 660 MW unit and incorporating supercritical technology with a total capacity of 1320 MW, commenced commercial operations on 23 December last year.
 

Top News

Coal Import / coal / Rampal Power plant / Rampal Power Station

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Fashion movement by Bangladeshi designer sweeps Africa

9h | Mode
One of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii&#039;s history has wiped out the historic town of Lahaina. Photo: DW

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

11h | Panorama
Arisha on 18 November 2020; Photo: Md Ashraf, her father.

Five-year-old fights for her life against rare disease. But her parents are fast running out of money

2h | Features
The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

9h | TBS World
How to start content creation?

How to start content creation?

11h | TBS Graduates
TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

11h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free