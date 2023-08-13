Ship carrying 31,700 MT coal for Rampal plant arrives in Mongla

Commercial vessel MV Bashundhara Impress arrives at Mongla port with 31,700 metric tonnes (MT) of coal for Rampal Power Plant on Sunday (31 August). Photo: TBS

Commercial vessel MV Bashundhara Impress has arrived at Mongla port with 31,700 metric tonnes (MT) of coal for Bagerhat's Rampal thermal power plant.

The Bangladeshi flag bearer container ship anchored at jetty no-12 of the port's Harbaria point on Sunday (13 August) morning.

The arrival of this shipment is anticipated to expedite the resumption of operations at the coal-fired Rampal Power Plant in Khulna.

Earlier on 24 July, Basundhara Impress transported a total of 49,700 metric tons of coal from Indonesia intended for the Rampal thermal power plant.

On 5 August, upon its arrival at Chattogram port, an initial 18,000 metric tonnes of coal were offloaded and transferred to the Rampal power station, confirmed Khandkar Riazul Haque, Khulna assistant manager of Togi Shipping and Logistics, the local shipping agent of Bashundhara Impress ship.

He said, "The remaining quantity of 31,700 metric tonnes reached Mongla port today. From here, it will be transported to the Rampal power station via smaller lighter ships."

Meanwhile, the initial batch of 18,000 metric tonnes of coal which was unloaded at the Chattogram port on 5 August reached the power plant today. However, Rampal's power generation will be reinstated within the next day or two, following the completion of coal stockpiling.

The 1,320MW Maitri Super Thermal Power Project, consisting of the first 660 MW unit and incorporating supercritical technology with a total capacity of 1320 MW, commenced commercial operations on 23 December last year.

