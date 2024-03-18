MV Abdullah: Pirates allow sailors routine work; concerns ease over rising coal temperature 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 March, 2024, 07:40 pm
18 March, 2024, 07:49 pm

File photo
File photo

Somali pirates have permitted the sailors of hijacked MV Abdullah to perform routine tasks on the vessel, alleviating the concerns over the risk of an explosion due to the temperature rise of the ship's coal.

"The sailors have started routine work on the deck and engine room of the ship. We are maintaining contacts with the crew. They all are safe and sound," Mizanul Islam, media consultant of KSRM Group, told The Business Standard.

Earlier, in an audio message sent to the ship's owner, the chief officer of the vessel Md Atiqullah Khan had voiced concerns regarding the temperature of 55,000 tonnes of coal on board.

Somali forces, foreign navies prepare attack on hijacked ship, police say

"We have a problem. Our ship is carrying coal cargo of about 55,000 tonnes. It is a hazardous cargo with risks. Methane concentration tends to rise, and the last oxygen level recorded was 9-10%. It requires regular monitoring, and in case of any increase, expert advice will be required," the chief officer said in his message.

Sakhawat Hossain, general secretary of Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers Association, said, "Pirates have established a good relation with Bangladeshi sailors. Currently, our sailors are managing all deck and engine room operations. There should be no further concerns regarding the temperature of the coal."

According to the International Maritime Solid Bulk Cargoes (IMSBC) code, coal cannot be loaded in cargo if its temperature exceeds 55°C, as it is considered to be at the maximum level for self heating. Proper ventilation of the hold for 24 hours after loading is required for coal transportation. Failure to do so may lead to self heating of the coal.

MV Abdullah was hijacked by pirates last week while transporting coal from Maputo Port in Mozambique to Al Hamriyah Port in the UAE.

Meanwhile, a ship from the European Maritime Forces and a warship from the Indian Navy sought permission to launch a rescue operation for the crew members right after Somali pirates hijacked MV Abdullah, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs opted against any armed intervention.

SR Shipping, the vessel's owner, also was not for such an operation fearing the potential loss of the crew members' lives.

The ship owners on Thursday said although the pirates have not communicated with them, they have initiated their rescue procedure.

