Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge rush of homebound people

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
18 July, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 10:27 am

TBS Photo
TBS Photo

Shimulia ferry ghat is witnessing a massive rush of home-bound people as thousands of people are leaving the capital and other areas to celebrate Eid-ul-adha with their near and dear ones amid the pandemic.

Passengers from different parts of the country, including the capital Dhaka, have been arriving at Shimulia ferry ghat since morning and crossing the Padma River by ferry and launch. 

The launches are carrying more passengers even though they are instructed to carry half the passengers. Social distance and the hygiene rules are being ignored in the presence of thousands of people.

Due to the strong current of the Padma river and increase of public transport and private vehicles, it became harder to carry the vehicles across the river on ferries. More than 500 private vehicles and trucks are waiting to cross the wharf. 

Besides, hundreds of trucks are waiting to cross the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway towards the ghat.

According to the ghat authorities, 13 ferries and 83 launches are currently operating on the waterway for the passage of vehicles and passengers.

Shafiqul Islam, Assistant Deputy General Manager, BIWTS Shimuliaghat, said, "there are currently 13 ferries plying the route. There are more than 500 vehicles carrying passengers and goods for crossing the ghat area. All vehicles will be crossed in phases".

Marine Ahmed Ali, official of BIWTC Shimulia ghat said, "It takes twice as long for ferries to reach Bangla Bazar ghat from Shimulia due to rising water and strong currents in the river.

Each ferry has to travel more than 3-4 km against the current and on the river ".
 

Shimulia Ghat

