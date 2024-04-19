Shib Narayan's corneas to bring light to two blind people

The corneas of Shib Narayan Das, designer of Bangladesh's first flag, will be transplanted into the eyes of two blind people in the city's Sandhani Eye Hospital.

In accordance with father's wish, Shib's son Arnab Adityo donated both of his corneas to Sandhani. A team from the Sandhani International Eye Bank collected the two corneas at 12:30pm, according to a press release issued today (19 April).

The two corneas will be transplanted into two blind people at the Sandhani Eye Hospital tomorrow (20 April), the release added.

Shib Narayan Das passed away at the ICU of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital at 9:25am today.

President of the Sandhani National Eye Donation Society Dr Manilal Aich Litu said, "Shib Narayan Das, who made great contributions to the country's independence struggle with his mind and thoughts, has even after his death given two blind people the opportunity to see the beautiful colours of the world.

"Sandhani National Eye Donation Society expresses its gratitude to the family," he added.