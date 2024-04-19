Shib Narayan's corneas to bring light to two blind people

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 April, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 10:27 pm

Related News

Shib Narayan's corneas to bring light to two blind people

In accordance with father's wish, Shib’s son Arnab Adityo donated both of his corneas to Sandhani. A team from the Sandhani International Eye Bank collected the two corneas at 12:30pm

TBS Report
19 April, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 10:27 pm
File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

The corneas of Shib Narayan Das, designer of Bangladesh's first flag, will be transplanted into the eyes of two blind people in the city's Sandhani Eye Hospital.

In accordance with father's wish, Shib's son Arnab Adityo donated both of his corneas to Sandhani. A team from the Sandhani International Eye Bank collected the two corneas at 12:30pm, according to a press release issued today (19 April).

The two corneas will be transplanted into two blind people at the Sandhani Eye Hospital tomorrow (20 April), the release added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Shib Narayan Das passed away at the ICU of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital at 9:25am today.

National flag’s first designer Shib Narayan passes away

President of the Sandhani National Eye Donation Society Dr Manilal Aich Litu said, "Shib Narayan Das, who made great contributions to the country's independence struggle with his mind and thoughts, has even after his death given two blind people the opportunity to see the beautiful colours of the world.

"Sandhani National Eye Donation Society expresses its gratitude to the family," he added.

Top News

Bangladesh / Shib Narayan Das / Cornea / donate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

13h | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

14h | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

15h | Panorama
Imranur Rahman, a celebrated British-Bangladeshi sprinter and the fastest man in Bangladesh donning an gold pinstripe Nehru coat custom-made by Fiero. Photo: Courtesy

Have you heard of real gold pinstripe suits?

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

5h | Videos
Is the stock market undervalued?

Is the stock market undervalued?

1d | Videos
Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

1d | Videos
EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

1d | Videos