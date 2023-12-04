Shamim Osman's wealth decreased in last 5 years despite increase in business

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 10:56 am

Incumbent Member of Parliament from Narayanganj-4 Constituency and Awami League nominee for the seat in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections, Shamim Osman's wealth has decreased in the last five years, according to the affidavit he submitted while filing his nomination papers.

However, Shamim Osman's number of business establishments has increased.

His wife's wealth has also decreased.

Compared to the affidavit he submitted in 2014, his property increased in 2018, but it decreased in 2023 compared to 2018.

According to the affidavit, Shamim Osman's current movable property is worth Tk7,98,63,547. In 2018, his movable property was worth Tk10,60,74,839.

Shamim Osman mentioned his sources of income as business, share savings certificate, bank deposit interest, rent, parliamentary allowance and gratuity.

However, the number of business enterprises he owns has increased in number compared to last time.

The companies he owns are - M/s ZN Corporation, ZN Shipping Lines Ltd, Maisha Enterprises Ltd, Khan Brothers Infotech Ltd and Wisdom Knitting Mills Ltd.

Shamim Osman's income from business has slightly increased compared to last time. Last time he showed an income of Tk22,45,000. Currently, his annual income from the business is Tk36,75,952 taka.

Other incomes include Tk4,50,000 from rent, share savings and bank deposit interest worth Tk15,79,541, MP allowance of Tk15,42,000 and gratuity of Tk6,60,000.

The number of cars and firearms under Shamim Osman's name has increased in five years.

In 2018, he used a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 worth Tk56 lakh, but now he has a Toyota Land Cruiser worth Tk81 lakh. In addition, there was an NPB pistol worth Tk35,000. Currently, he has an NPB pistol worth Tk 1,50,000 and a 22-bore rifle worth Tk1,20,000.

Shamim Osman's land properties of Tk1,21,70,750 remained unchanged in 2018 and 2023. It includes agricultural land in Sonargaon, non-agricultural land in Fatulla and 10 kathas of land in Purbachal, two-storied residential buildings on land in Chazadha and his ancestral houses.

His debt has increased along with the decrease in property.

Currently, he has loans of Tk2,61,02,376. During the last election, he had Tk1,50,83,350 in loans. Among the loans, he could not repay the loan of Tk26 lakh taken from his friend Anup Kumar Saha, who is working abroad, even in 5 years.

Apart from this, there is a joint loan of Tk15 crore from IFIC Bank to ZN Shipping Lines and a Tk5 crore loan to Maisha Enterprises.

A total of 17 cases have been filed under Shamim Osman's name for murder, attempted murder, rioting and corruption cases. The High Court has suspended three of the cases, 4 cases were withdrawn by the state, and in the remaining 10 cases, he has been acquitted and exempted from the charges.

Shamim Osman showed his wife and daughter as his dependents in the affidavit. His only son was not shown as a dependent. His wife and daughter's sources of income showed interest from business, shares and interests on bank deposits.

According to the affidavit, his wife got Tk61,10,939 and his daughter got Tk21,69,039 from these sources.

Shamim Osman's wife has immovable assets worth Tk6,85,70,706. During the last election, the amount was Tk6,92,68,589. She has an ancestral home under her name a small amount of gold she got as a wedding gift.

On the other hand, the immovable assets of his daughter are worth Tk1,83,82,616. Although she has an annual income of Tk21 lakh, she does not have any gold ornaments.

No car is registered under the name of Shamin Osman's wife and daughter.

