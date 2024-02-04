Shamim Osman advocates for new structure named '6-point' building in Narayanganj

Ruling party MP from Narayanganj AKM Shamim Osman has called for the construction of a new building at the Zia Hall land of Chashara in Narayanganj and name it as the "6-point" building.

Drawing attention to the historical significance of Narayanganj, Shamim Osman said the father of the nation went to Narayanganj as part of his campaign and announced six points there.

"It was a field called Balur Math. He [Bangabandhu] was arrested after holding a rally regarding six points there," he said during a question-and-answer session in the Parliament on Sunday (4 February).

During Ziaur Rahman's tenure, an auditorium called Narayanganj Milanaytan was constructed, he said, adding, "When Khaleda Zia assumed power, she renamed it as Zia Hall."

He said, "There should be a building there in Narayanganj under the supervision of the deputy commissioner, and it should be named as the '6-point' building."

In response to Shamim Osman's demand, Local Government Minister M Tajul Islam said, "I will gather all the necessary information about the matter. Swift measures must be taken to enhance the status of Bangabandhu in that area."