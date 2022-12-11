Shahriar Alam urges foreign missions to maintain diplomatic etiquette

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
11 December, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 07:59 pm

Related News

Shahriar Alam urges foreign missions to maintain diplomatic etiquette

TBS Report 
11 December, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 07:59 pm
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. Photo: UNB
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. Photo: UNB

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam has urged foreign missions in Bangladesh to abide by diplomatic norms and etiquette.

"The source of the government's power is the people of the country. Besides the countrymen, neither any external force nor internal conspiracy can dictate who will run the nation," he said Sunday (11 December) regarding a joint statement released by 15 diplomatic missions in Dhaka on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

"I would like to call upon the concerned foreign missions in Dhaka to follow the appropriate diplomatic norms and etiquette that they expect the foreign missions in their country to practice," he said as a keynote speaker in a seminar titled "Promotion and Protection of Human Rights: Bangladesh Perspective" organised by the foreign ministry at the foreign service academy.

"The government of Bangladesh is patient and cordial to our foreign guests and is sincerely willing to maintain friendly relations with all nations, but we do have some red lines," he added.

He said that the government is determined, against all odds, to ensure that the law-and-order situation remains stable, and the safety and security of the citizens remain intact.

He mentioned that democratic principles and values are at the core of the statehood and ethos of Bangladesh.

"Awami League, the party that has led the birth of this nation, bore witness to the glorious history of the life-long struggle of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and other great leaders, against the authoritarian regimes of Pakistan and later Bangladesh.

"This journey continues, and our leader Sheikh Hasina will not bend down to any external pressure to derail the nation from its constitutional path towards democracy and freedom," he said.

Apart from its efforts to ensure human rights for its citizens, Bangladesh as a responsible and responsive Member States of the United Nations continues to maintain close engagement with the UN Human Rights mechanism, he said.

"Unfortunately, after 74 years of its adoption, the spirit of brotherhood is absent in the global discourse on human rights issues. Developing countries like Bangladesh are being targeted by undue pressure from a handful of countries from the North.

"However, against all conspiracies, the government remains firm on maintaining democratic norms in the country. Bangladesh will prosper against all odds, as we are solely committed and accountable to the people," he added. 

Foreign minister Dr A K Abdul Momen chaired the event while Law minister Anisul Huq attended as the chief guest.

Top News

State Minister for Foreign Affair M Shahriar Alam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Apex: Striding into the wedding season with class

10h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Beauty tips: Safe ingredients for skincare during pregnancy

7h | Mode
Of the known knowns and unknowns

Of the known knowns and unknowns

10h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nasir Ahmed: The last of the gun sellers

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

how to take care of dry skin in winter

how to take care of dry skin in winter

17m | TBS Health
The improbable rise of Croatian football

The improbable rise of Croatian football

2h | TBS SPORTS
7 psychological facts to make your life easier

7 psychological facts to make your life easier

9h | TBS Career
BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

9h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points