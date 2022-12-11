Shahriar Alam urges foreign missions to maintain diplomatic etiquette

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam has urged foreign missions in Bangladesh to abide by diplomatic norms and etiquette.

"The source of the government's power is the people of the country. Besides the countrymen, neither any external force nor internal conspiracy can dictate who will run the nation," he said Sunday (11 December) regarding a joint statement released by 15 diplomatic missions in Dhaka on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

"I would like to call upon the concerned foreign missions in Dhaka to follow the appropriate diplomatic norms and etiquette that they expect the foreign missions in their country to practice," he said as a keynote speaker in a seminar titled "Promotion and Protection of Human Rights: Bangladesh Perspective" organised by the foreign ministry at the foreign service academy.

"The government of Bangladesh is patient and cordial to our foreign guests and is sincerely willing to maintain friendly relations with all nations, but we do have some red lines," he added.

He said that the government is determined, against all odds, to ensure that the law-and-order situation remains stable, and the safety and security of the citizens remain intact.

He mentioned that democratic principles and values are at the core of the statehood and ethos of Bangladesh.

"Awami League, the party that has led the birth of this nation, bore witness to the glorious history of the life-long struggle of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and other great leaders, against the authoritarian regimes of Pakistan and later Bangladesh.

"This journey continues, and our leader Sheikh Hasina will not bend down to any external pressure to derail the nation from its constitutional path towards democracy and freedom," he said.

Apart from its efforts to ensure human rights for its citizens, Bangladesh as a responsible and responsive Member States of the United Nations continues to maintain close engagement with the UN Human Rights mechanism, he said.

"Unfortunately, after 74 years of its adoption, the spirit of brotherhood is absent in the global discourse on human rights issues. Developing countries like Bangladesh are being targeted by undue pressure from a handful of countries from the North.

"However, against all conspiracies, the government remains firm on maintaining democratic norms in the country. Bangladesh will prosper against all odds, as we are solely committed and accountable to the people," he added.

Foreign minister Dr A K Abdul Momen chaired the event while Law minister Anisul Huq attended as the chief guest.