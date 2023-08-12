Shahriar Alam questions role of ex-US diplomats William Milam, Jon Danilowicz

Bangladesh

UNB
12 August, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 10:44 pm

Related News

Shahriar Alam questions role of ex-US diplomats William Milam, Jon Danilowicz

UNB
12 August, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 10:44 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Saturday questioned the role of former US diplomats stationed in Dhaka William Milam and Jon Danilowicz, noting that they are "not impartial".

"Everyone must know these ex diplomats are not impartial. They never were, even when they were serving in Dhaka. Question is, are they doing it free of charge? If not, who is paying them? We know the why answer," he tweeted, which included a video.

A Bangladeshi diplomat retweeted Shahriar's tweet, saying, "Nothing is free in the Western society! The wage is based on hourly service!"

Jon Danilowicz replied to the state minister's tweet, saying, "The Honorable State Minister knows this is a lie and it is sad that he is reduced to engaging in character assassination. I understand how much pressure he must be under and regret that he chooses to engage at such a base level. My affection for Bangladesh and its citizens is genuine and I intend to continue to do my small part to promote democracy and human rights there and elsewhere."

The video story tweeted by Shahriar Alam showed the ex diplomats' affiliation with the former prime minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's Assistant Press Secretary Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey.

William Milam served as the ambassador in Dhaka from September 1990 to October 1993 and is the editor of the South Asia Perspective magazine while Jon Danilowicz, who served in Dhaka twice including during the military-backed caretaker regime in 2007 and 2008, is the editor-at-large.

The "BNP-funded" magazine is run by Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey as its executive editor.

Ansarey, who is also the editor of a news portal JustNews, is frequently seen asking questions about Bangladesh in the regular press briefings at the State Department in Washington and the UN in New York and readers view those questions as politically motivated questions in favour of BNP.

In the video story, the question was asked: "How can US diplomats become advocates for a party that is now led by a fugitive acting chief Tarique Rahman already dubbed as a "symbol of violent politics and regarded as a threat to US interest for colluding with militants and indulging in rampant corruption."

It shared old reports from WikiLeaks where the US diplomat's communication on Tarique Rahman was leaked.

Top News

State Minister for Foreign Affair M Shahriar Alam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rafid Al Zahur’s photo amplifies the phenomenon of death by drowning among children in slums. Photo: Rafid Al Zahur

Needle, Thread and a Splash of Water: A platform for Beraid’s women community

12h | Mode
Photo:m Collected

A magical addition to your nightstand

13h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

3 of the best 6 strings according to Artcell’s Faisal

14h | Brands
Espadrilles made in Amass’ Jhenidah factory are going to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, South Africa and Korea. Photos: Courtesy

Amass Footwear: Diversifying export basket with jute-made espadrilles

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia to find water on moon

Russia to find water on moon

11h | TBS Science
Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

13h | TBS Stories
Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

12h | TBS Stories
How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

13h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police
World+Biz

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mourners attend a funeral amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts, US, May 4, 2020/ Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

Daily Covid-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May