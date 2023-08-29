Call for halting trial against Dr Yunus unwarranted: Shahriar Alam

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 04:45 pm

The legal proceedings will continue, we are not worried about it, he said

File photo
File photo

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has said the 174 global leaders' call to suspend the ongoing judicial proceedings against Dr Muhammad Yunus is unwarranted.

"Anyone around the world is free to express their opinions. There was no government influence here. The judiciary of Bangladesh operates independently and it will make decisions based on factual evidence. Requesting the halt of the trial proceedings is unwarranted," he said while talking to reporters after a discussion meeting at a city hotel today (29 August).

Shahriar Alam also said, "I believe those participating in this petition might not be serving their own best interests. An individual engaged in business, responsible for employing a significant workforce and possessing substantial wealth, could encounter legal challenges.

"However, that does not mean that he becomes a criminal or cannot be investigated."

He stated that there is no person in the world who cannot be investigated if there is any complaint against him.

Over 100 Nobel laureates call on PM to suspend judicial proceedings against Prof Yunus

The state minister said it was disheartening to see such effort being given to shield an individual, adding, "The judicial system of Bangladesh functions independently, and the judiciary will take the decision. The legal proceedings will continue, we are not worried about it."

Over 170 global leaders, including more than 100 Nobel laureates, wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday (29 August) demanding an immediate halt to the ongoing judicial proceedings against Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Signatories of the open letter include Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, Jose Ramos-Horta, the president of East Timor, and Mary Robinson, the former President of Ireland, Nobel Laureates Albert Arnold Gore Jr (peace), Orhan Pamuk (literature), Harvey J Alter (medicine), etc.

Global leaders' letter to PM about Dr Yunus a direct interference with country's judiciary: ACC lawyer

Earlier on 20 August, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) ordered to continue trial proceedings after dismissing a petition submitted by Nobel laureate and Chairman of Grameen Communications Dr Muhammad Yunus, and three others in a case over violation of labour law.

On 9 September 2021, Labour Inspector Arifuzzaman of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments filed the case with Dhaka's 3rd Labour Court.

According to the case, in an inspection visit to Grameen Telecom, inspectors found that 101 workers and staff who were supposed to be permanent were not made so.

No participation fund and welfare fund were formed for them and five percent of the company's profit was not provided to the workers following the law.

