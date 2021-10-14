Several identified, suspected instigators held over Cumilla incident: Home Minister

Several people involved in the Cumilla incident have been identified and some suspected instigators detained, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday.

"We'll hunt down those involved in the incident. We've identified some of them and they'll be held without any day," he said.

The home minister made the remarks while talking to reporters after a meeting with senior officials of the police, BGB and Rab.

"We're investigating the incident. We'll let you know after the investigation. So far, it appears to us that it's a motivated act planned by a vested group," he said.

Some of the suspects have been detained in Cumilla and they are being interrogated, he added.

Amid the escalating tension over the Cumilla incident, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in 22 districts, including Chattogram, Cumilla, Narsingdi and Munshiganj districts to assist the civil administration.

The BGB troops have been deployed following the demand of local administrations and as per the directives of the Home Ministry to ensure security during the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations across the country, said BGB Director (operation) Lt Col Foyjur Rahman.

Earlier, eight platoons of BGB members were deployed in different parts of Chattogram district to maintain law and order in the wake of tension triggered by desecration of holy Quran in Cumilla.

The BGB troops were deployed around 9 pm on Wednesday and they will remain out there till October 16, said deputy commissioner of Chattogram Mominur Rahman.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the Hindu devotees are celebrating Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community in Bangladesh.