Seven burned as fire breaks out twice at same house in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur

UNB
27 February, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 10:37 pm

Seven burned as fire breaks out twice at same house in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur

Illustration: Mehedi Hasan Marof/TBS
Illustration: Mehedi Hasan Marof/TBS

Seven people sustained burn injuries from two fires that broke out at a house in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur Jheel Mosque area on Tuesday (27 February).

The fires broke out in the same house at 8am and 6pm on Tuesday.

The injured were identified as Mintu Hawlader, 40; his daughter Maria Ishrat, 19, sanitary mechanic Monir Hossain, 41, Delwar Hossain, 57; and neighbours Ali Akbar, 35; Bachchu Mia, 45; and Sirajul Islam, 48.

They were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Mintu said the smell of gas was often found in the bathroom and kitchen of their rented house on the ground floor. "However, I could not find where the gas leaked from."

A fire broke out in the kitchen around 8am on Tuesday. He and his neighbour, Bachchu Mia, were burned.

Mintu's wife Jharna Akhter said the injured were taken to the burn institute in the morning.

After the fire incident in the morning, the sanitary mechanic went to the house to repair the leak in the evening. Then there was a fire from the accumulated gas again, she said.

Maria, the sanitary mechanic, and the rest were burned in the second fire. Later, they were taken to the Burn Institute, added Jharna.

Tariqul Islam, a resident surgeon at the burn institute, said Mintu suffered 40 percent burns. The other injured have burn injuries in different parts of their bodies, including hands and faces. All have been kept under treatment.

