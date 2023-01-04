Send remittances through banks, invest in Bangladesh: PM urges expatriates

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday called upon expatriate Bangladeshis to send remittance through the banking channels instead of hundi and to invest in Bangladesh.

"I request you all [expatriates]: Please, don't send remittances through hundi and take steps to send those directly to the banks," she said as expatriate Awami League leaders from various countries, including the USA and the UK, met her at her office Wednesday.

Urging the expatriate leaders to make investments in Bangladesh, the prime minister said: "We have taken joint measures for attracting investments in Bangladesh. We're currently establishing 100 economic zones across the country. Those who have interest can invest in the economic zones. It will be better to invest with a partner. The more you invest, the more the country will benefit."

Expressing satisfaction over the incoming investments, she said the inflow of foreign investment in the country is good as foreign countries are showing their keenness to this end.

Referring to the suffering of the people across the globe due to global economic recession because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the prime minister said her government has taken every possible measure so that the countrymen won't have to suffer at least for food.

"So, we're purchasing food from anywhere in the world, spending whatever money is required. We're facing some problems because of the Russia-Ukraine war. We will not let the people suffer," she said.

The prime minister said the inflation rate is showing a decreasing trend in the country despite the fact that the inflation rate across the globe has increased due to the global economic recession.

Expressing satisfaction over the production of the Aman paddy, Sheikh Hasina said that the Aman Paddy harvest was good enough while farmers are now busy planting Boro paddy and the stock of fertiliser is satisfactory.

The prime minister said her government has been working to bring every person under the housing scheme following the footprints of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to make sure that none will remain homeless and landless across the country.

She said the police, armed forces and others have joined hands with the government to provide shelter to the homeless and landless people.

The prime minister said all, including the government officials, have been working well to march the country forward towards prosperity.

She said her government has already reached electricity to every house and allowed people to install small solar panels, particularly for irrigation.

The prime minister recalled the contribution of the expatriates during any need or disaster in the country.

