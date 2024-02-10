Second day of Ijtema: Devotees converging on Ijtema ground

On the second day of the second phase of 57th Biswa Ijtema the devotees on Saturday listened to scholars' recitation and explanation of verses from the Quran.

Several lakhs of devotees including seven thousand foreign pilgrims from several countries have gathered on the Ijtema ground and continued spiritual activities, including the recitation of Allah's divine names and sermons.

The second phase of Bishwa Ijtema began on Friday with aam bayaan (general sermons) after Fajr prayers by Maulana Ilyas Bin Saad of India. The sermon was translated into Bangla by Maulana Munir Bin Yusuf.

Maulana Syed Bin Saad of India delivered sermons after Fajr prayer on Saturday and Maulana Mufti Osama Islam translated it into Bangla.

Besides, Maulana Abdul Azim, Maulana Sharif and Maulana Osman will deliver sermons the whole day respectively.

Devotees from different parts of the country are still coming to the Ijtema venue on the banks of Turag River by buses, trucks, boats and on foot.

The second phase of Ijtema will end Sunday with Akheri Munajat (final prayers).

A mass wedding ceremony will be held today at the ground after Asr prayers.

Meanwhile, more than 6,000 members of the law enforcement have been deployed to perform duties in the Ijtema area. Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mohammad Mahbub Alam said there is a strong security system in place for this phase, as was the case in the first phase.

By Thursday night, a total of six people died during Ijtema. Media coordinator Mohammad Sayem said they died due to old age illness.

Tabligh Jamaat has been organising the congregation at the venue since 1967. In 2011, it divided Ijtema into two phases to accommodate a large number of attendees.