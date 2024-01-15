Scottish MP appreciates Bangladesh’s free, fair election

Visiting Scottish Member of Parliament Foysol Choudhury today thanked all involved with the election process for holding the 12th national election a fair, participatory and terrorism free one.

He conveyed his gratitude while paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office.

PM's Deputy Press Secretary Md Noor Elahi Mina briefed the reporters after the call on.

He said the Scottish MP congratulated Sheikh Hasina for reelecting as the prime minister on behalf of the Cross Party Group of the Scottish Parliament.

The deputy press secretary said the Scottish parliament's Cross Party Group wanted to continue their mutual bilateral development activities with Bangladesh Parliament.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked the Scottish MP and his government for their greetings to her.

Ambassador at Large M Ziauddin and Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present on the occasion.

