Science Lab blast: Another person dies, raising death toll to 5

The death toll from the explosion in a building in busy Science Lab area has increased to five after another person succumed to burn injuries.

Zahoor Ali, 52, passed away at 7:20pm on Thursday while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, a hospital doctor said on Friday.

With this, the death toll from the 5 March blast in Shirin Mansion on Mirpur Road rose to five.

Zahoor, who was a clerk of Phoenix Insurance Company, had 44% burn injuries on his body, said SM Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon of the Institute.

His village is in Faridpur's Alfadanga upazila. He lived with his family at Paikpara in Mirpur.

Earlier four people died and 11 others were injured when the three-storey building partially collapsed due to the explosion.

Among the deceased, Tushar and Shafikuzzaman were computer operators, and Abdul Mannan was an office assistant of a company that has its office on the building's second floor.