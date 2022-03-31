SCBA itself to settle problems in its election results: Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 10:00 pm

Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) itself will settle the problems created in publishing the results of its election for the 2022-23 sessions.

The association, in its meeting on Wednesday, took the decision he said, speaking on a point of order, in reply to a query from BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid in parliament on Thursday. 

Taking part in a discussion on a proposed law, the BNP leader said, "The SCBA election was held two weeks ago, but the results have not been published yet. It is an unprecedented incident in it 50 year history.  It is a great shame on us."

He said the announcement of the result is pending as a chaotic situation emerged over the vote counting. The association will decide on it. They had a meeting on Wednesday and they decided that senior leaders of the association and its former presidents and secretaries will settle it.

"It was not right to place the issue in parliament and hold the government responsible for the issue," the minister said.

