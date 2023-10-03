SCB holds 12th meeting of Board of Directors

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 08:19 pm

Related News

SCB holds 12th meeting of Board of Directors

The meeting approved the minutes of the previous meeting and accounts statement

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 08:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The current Board of Directors of Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) held its 12th meeting on Tuesday(03 October, 2023) at 4:00pm in its office conference room at Dhanmondi, Dhaka under the chairmanship of Md Rezaul Karim.

The meeting approved the minutes of the previous meeting and accounts statement and decided to send a delegations for participating in the upcoming "Global Maritime India Summit-2023" to be held in MMRDA Ground, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, India on 17 to 19 October, 2023 led by Chairman Rezaul Karim.

In addition, the meeting formed an Election Board & Election Appellate Board for conducting the election of SCB Board of Directors for the term 2024 and 2025 and fixed date, time and place of the election.

Senior Vice Chairman Md. Ariful Ahsan, Vice Chairman AKM Aminul Mannan (Khokon) and Directors Md Munir Hossain, Syed Md Bakhtiar, Ziaul Islam, Ganesh Chandra Saha, Ataur Rahman Khan & KM Arifuzzaman also attended the board meeting.

SCB / Bangladesh / meeting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

6h | Habitat
The graveyard is designed as not just a storeroom for dead bodies, rather a green space, that would serve both the deceased and the living beings. Photo: Mike Kelley

Azimpur Graveyard: Landscaping for the deceased and the living

6h | Habitat
In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

12h | Features
The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

2h | TBS Economy
The IMF fears that the suffering of the people will increase

The IMF fears that the suffering of the people will increase

2h | TBS World
Japan's Takeda Pharmaceuticals recommends the use of dengue vaccine by the World Health Organization

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceuticals recommends the use of dengue vaccine by the World Health Organization

1h | TBS Science
Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

4h | Corporate Talks