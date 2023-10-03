SCB holds 12th meeting of Board of Directors

The current Board of Directors of Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) held its 12th meeting on Tuesday(03 October, 2023) at 4:00pm in its office conference room at Dhanmondi, Dhaka under the chairmanship of Md Rezaul Karim.

The meeting approved the minutes of the previous meeting and accounts statement and decided to send a delegations for participating in the upcoming "Global Maritime India Summit-2023" to be held in MMRDA Ground, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, India on 17 to 19 October, 2023 led by Chairman Rezaul Karim.

In addition, the meeting formed an Election Board & Election Appellate Board for conducting the election of SCB Board of Directors for the term 2024 and 2025 and fixed date, time and place of the election.

Senior Vice Chairman Md. Ariful Ahsan, Vice Chairman AKM Aminul Mannan (Khokon) and Directors Md Munir Hossain, Syed Md Bakhtiar, Ziaul Islam, Ganesh Chandra Saha, Ataur Rahman Khan & KM Arifuzzaman also attended the board meeting.