Sarah Cooke next British High Commissioner to Bangladesh

Related News

Sarah Cooke. Photo: Collected
Sarah Cooke. Photo: Collected

Sarah Cooke has been appointed British High Commissioner to Bangladesh in succession to Robert Chatterton Dickson.

British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has made an official announcement on Wednesday.

Cooke will take up her appointment during April or May 2023.

Currently, she is head of South East Asia Department at the FCDO.

From 2012 to 2016, she served as head of Department for International Development (DFID) in Bangladesh office.

