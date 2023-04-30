New British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke arrives in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 April, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 05:52 pm

Related News

New British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke arrives in Dhaka

TBS Report
30 April, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 05:52 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The British High Commissioner designate to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke arrived today in Dhaka.

Cooke succeeds Robert Chatterton Dickson. 

"I am delighted and deeply honoured to be returning to Bangladesh as British High Commissioner. The United Kingdom has strong cultural, political and economic ties with Bangladesh and works closely with the government and people of Bangladesh on our many shared interests, including trade, investment, development and security," Cooke said on her appointment as the British High Commissioner designate to Bangladesh.

She further said, "I am committed to strengthening the long and friendly bilateral relationship and look forward to deepening the extensive cooperation between our two countries."

Cooke previously served in Bangladesh from 2012-2016, as the country representative for the Department for International Development (DFID).  

She was head of the South East Asia Department at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (2020-2023) and the British High Commissioner to Tanzania (2016-2020). 

Cooke joined DFID in 2005 where her roles included leading UK international development policy on economic growth and investment, anti-corruption and aid effectiveness. She also worked as the deputy head of the Commission for Africa Secretariat and as a deputy director in the Prime Minister's Strategy Unit in the Cabinet Office. 

Before joining the UK Civil Service, Cooke worked in Guyana in the Ministry of Trade; in the Solomon Islands as an Advisor in the Ministry of Commerce; and as an Economic Consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Top News

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cooling masks can ensure the extra care that your sun-stressed skin deserves during the summer. Photo: Collected

5 easy homemade cooling face masks you need this summer

8h | Mode
Gulshan Lake Park & Dhanmondi Lake Park

A tale of two parks

10h | Panorama
Pinky is one of those ace influencers who promotes low-budget fashion that elevates ones personality. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pinky Peya: Promoting affordable fashion and effortless beauty

8h | Mode
Encouraging companies to impose additional burdens on suppliers may not be beneficial for poor farmers. Photo: DW

New supply chain laws shake suppliers in developing world

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

44m | TBS World
Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

1h | TBS Stories
5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

8h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022