UK for free, fair, participatory polls in Bangladesh: British envoy

The United Kingdom is always in favour of a democratic process that allows the citizens of Bangladesh to exercise their democratic rights in a transparent and inclusive manner, said British High Commissioner in Dhaka Sarah Cooke on Sunday.

"The UK is encouraging free, fair, participatory, and peaceful elections here in Bangladesh. So the citizens of Bangladesh can exercise their democratic rights," she said after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.

"This is the first meeting with the chief election commissioner. We have had a very constructive and introductory discussion," she said while speaking to journalists after the meeting at the Election Commission headquarters in Dhaka.

The British envoy said the central theme of the discourse was the crucial role of robust and independent institutions in safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

At the time, she also highlighted the significance of the media and civil society as vital contributors to upholding democratic principles, fostering transparency, and enabling informed decision-making by the electorate.

"We discussed the vital role of strong independent institutions, the role of the media, civil society, and independent observers," Sarah Cooke said.

Following the meeting, CEC Kazi Habibul Awal told journalists that multiple issues were discussed, including the upcoming parliamentary elections.

"She inquired about the election preparations and expressed optimism for a fair electoral process," he said, expressing optimism that the 12th parliamentary polls would be conducted with fairness and transparency.

During the discussion, the roles of various stakeholders, including the media and election observers, were extensively explored.

Habibul Awal said, "We have said we will focus on transparency. For this, we would be seeking objective support from the observers and the media."

He also recognised the pivotal role the media plays in reflecting the true essence of an election and acknowledged the media's demand for logistical support, particularly the use of motorcycles for election coverage.

Responding to the envoy, he said, "There are concerns about the potential misuse of motorcycles and the involvement of muscle power. However, the demand itself was logical, as it would be difficult to cover electoral activities without motorcycles.

"We have kept the matter under review, and necessary changes to our policy will be made to address the issue," he added.

"High Commissioner Sarah Cooke hopes that the election will be participatory and credible," the CEC noted, insisting on the importance of the role of polling agents in this regard.

The CEC at the time shared his plans to sensitise polling agents to maintain order and prevent malpractice within polling stations.

The proactive approach, according to him, would contribute to reducing the likelihood of irregularities during the electoral process.