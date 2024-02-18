Health minister seeks UK support in training doctors, nurses

Health

TBS Report
18 February, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 05:29 pm

Health minister seeks UK support in training doctors, nurses

TBS Report
18 February, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 05:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal today (18 February) sought support from the United Kingdom for higher specialty training of doctors and nurses in Bangladesh. 

"Bangladesh has become the 5th in the world and the champion in South Asia in fighting Covid-19. It now needs proper training for doctors and nurses," he told Acting British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Matt Cannell during a meeting at the Secretariat.

The minister requested the UK to establish a special medical training institute in Bangladesh. 

Lauding the development of Bangladersh's health sector, Matt Cannell said Bangladesh has done better than many countries in the world during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

He said, "The UK  is keen to facilitate further development of Bangladesh's health sector and the government will consider establishing a special training institute for doctors and nurses in Bangladesh."

He also called for more experience sharing between the medical professionals of both countries and said the UK will send experienced doctors and nurses to Bangladesh.

