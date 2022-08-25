Sample refined oil from Russia arrives in Dhaka airport

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 05:01 pm

Related News

Sample refined oil from Russia arrives in Dhaka airport

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 05:01 pm
Industrial facilities of PCK Raffinerie oil refinery are pictured in Schwedt/Oder, Germany, May 9, 2022. The company receives crude oil from Russia via the &#039;Friendship&#039; pipeline. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo
Industrial facilities of PCK Raffinerie oil refinery are pictured in Schwedt/Oder, Germany, May 9, 2022. The company receives crude oil from Russia via the 'Friendship' pipeline. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

About 50 litres of sample refined fuel oil from Russia has arrived at Dhaka Shahjalal International Airport.

The sample reached the airport on Wednesday (24 August), Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) told TBS.

However, the fuel has not yet been released by the customs, it added.

A senior BPC official, requesting not to be named, confirmed that the fuel will soon be released and taken to the state-owned oil refinery "Eastern Refinery" in Chattogram for testing.

He said that BPC received proposals from various companies regarding the import of oil from Russia. The corporation is looking at the issue of how to get the oil by initially selecting three companies. A discussion is underway with the ministry and the companies in this regard.

Due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the price of fuel oil has increased in the global market. 

In this situation, various countries including India and China are buying oil from Russia at a low price. 

Amid this, Russia offered Bangladesh to buy refined oil last May.

Currently, the BPC imports refined fuel from eight countries – Kuwait, Malaysia, the UAE, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and India.

The US and its Western allies sanctioned Russia to cut it off from international markets and reduce its ability to fund and supply its war against Ukraine since 24 February this year. Restriction on Russian oil and gas was among a slew of sanctions which made financial transactions with Russian banks difficult for the rest of the world.

But the sanctions proved "selective" as the Western countries kept avenues open for securing their supplies of essentials including oil and gas, fertilisers and agricultural products. 

Later on 7 July, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the war affected the whole world while the sanctions on Russia by the West disrupted the global supply chain, urging the US to steer away from punishing the people of the whole world in a bid to punish one country.

Then on August 16, she directed the relevant ministries and departments to figure out a way to import fuel oil from Russia in their own currency.

Top News

Russia oil / Oil import

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

7h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

5 years of Rohingya exodus: A people (still) without agency, trapped in a geopolitical tightrope

9h | Panorama
Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

1d | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

2h | Videos
James Webb Telescope reveals incredible Jupiter

James Webb Telescope reveals incredible Jupiter

6h | Videos
Munni Saha talks to TBS

Munni Saha talks to TBS

6h | Videos
Ukrainian Premier League kicks off amid threat of Russian attacks

Ukrainian Premier League kicks off amid threat of Russian attacks

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

5
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally

6
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation