Salt-tolerant sunflower Hysun-33 can reduce oil import dependency: Seed DG

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 April, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 12:18 am

Representational image. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Representational image. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS

BRAC's salt-tolerant sunflower variety, "Surjomukhi Hysun-33," is enabling farmers in the southern region to cultivate previously unused saline lands, said Md Abu Zubair Hossain Bablu, joint secretary and director general (Seed), Ministry of Agriculture.

"Reducing import dependence is now our main goal. Crop production on saline land is not an obstacle if salt-tolerant seeds are planted. BRAC's Sunflower Hysun-33 can make this dream possible," Bablu said at an event held in Patuakhali on Friday.

The event, organised by BRAC Seed and Agro Enterprise, featured a sunflower processing and value addition initiative, an adaptation clinic visit, a sunflower hysun-33 field visit, crop harvesting, and a field day in Kalapara, Patuakhali.

Special guest Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation Member Director (Seed and Horticulture) Md Mostafizur Rahman, said the variety is a blessing for the region.

"It grows fighting against salinity. Sunflower cultivation has increased with the goal of not having to import oil anymore. It will provide us with food and nutrition," he said.

According to upazila agriculture office data, sunflowers have been cultivated on about 1,950 hectares of land in Kalapara. Accordingly, about 1,365 metric tonnes of oil will be produced. If the price is fixed at Tk300 per kg, the farmers will sell oil worth Tk40.95 crore.

Local farmer Md Nur Islam Akun of Latifpur said he planted hybrid hysun-33 seeds on 2.5 bighas of land for the first time this year.

"I have got a good yield. I hope to get 20 to 22 maunds of seeds. With the oil from the seeds, I will not have to buy oil for the whole year for my family," he added.

Farmer Md Neawmur Nasir planted salt-tolerant hybrid hysun-33 seeds on his fallow land.

"With BRAC's assistance, I have cultivated hybrid hysun-33 on 10 bighas of land and will get more than 50 maunds of seeds. Which I can sell and make a good profit," he said.

Barishal divisional and Patuakhali district officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension, and BRAC officials among others were present at the event.

