Salman F Rahman attends Global Economic Policy Forum in Delhi

Salman F Rahman with Indian Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after attending a policy forum in Delhi on 8 December. Photo: Courtesy

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman recently attended a two-day 'Global Economic Policy Forum' in Delhi.

He spoke at the event on Thursday and Friday as a panel member of global experts, said a press statement on Friday (8 December).

Salman addressed the forum on "Inspirations from the Growth and Development Journey of Bangladesh".

He was invited to speak on how Bangladesh achieved rapid economic and developmental transformation.

The advisor also answered a number of questions from the participants.

The Department of Economic Affairs, Government of India and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) jointly organised the event.

The theme of the forum was 'strategising global prosperity amidst polycrisis prevailing at present'.

It was chaired by Indian Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.