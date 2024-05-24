Salim Pradhan's Narayanganj residence allegedly attacked

Salim Pradhan pointing to broken glass parts at his Narayanganj residence after an alleged attack on 24 May. Photo: TBS

Japan-Bangladesh Group Chairman Salim Pradhan, a known casino kingpin, alleged that a group of people attacked his Naryanganj residence with firearms and local weapons Friday (24 May) morning.

Speaking at a press conference on the day, he alleged that the people of Mujibur Rahman, a tenant of his market, attacked his house in the Golakandail area of Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila.

"At that time, they broke our windows and fired at our house," he said.

According to Salim, while he was in jail, Mujibur illegally took a lease of 16 bighas of land owned by Salim by forging his signature.

He said after being released from jail, he demanded that Mujibur give the land back to him.

"A legal notice was sent to the tenants seven months ago to give the land back. In the meantime, when the Upazila Parishad election started on 21 May, I campaigned openly in favour of Abu Hossain Bhuiyan Ranu. On the other hand, Mujibur Rahman was supporting the other candidate Habibur Rahman Habib."

"After Habibur won, my house was attacked today," claimed Salim.

He also alleged that the security members of his house were kidnapped by Mujibur's group but were later rescued with the help of police.

However, Mujibur, in a counter press conference, denied the allegation and claimed that Salim Pradhan himself staged a drama by breaking into his own house.

"In 2019, 16 bighas of land was taken on lease from Salim on a 10-year contract. About 300 shops were constructed there. After Salim was released from jail, he took over the market with his people.

"He extorted various amounts of money from the businessmen by intimidating them. Despite repeatedly informing the administration about the illegal occupation of the market, no remedy was found," he said.

At the press conference, a businessman named Kabir Hossain alleged that before the upazila election, Salim occupied two shops with his people and looted money by breaking the cash box of the shop.

Dipak Chandra Saha, deputy commissioner of Rupganj Police said, "Police have been sent to the Salim's house after receiving news of the attack. If he files a complaint in this regard, necessary action will be taken."

