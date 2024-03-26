Sajeeb Wazed honours the legacy of Bangabandhu, courage of Liberation War heroes

On Independence Day, Sajeeb Wazed, ICT Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister, paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation, and the gallant freedom fighters who played pivotal roles in Bangladesh's Liberation War.

In a heartfelt post on his verified Facebook page, Wazed recounted the historical night of 26 March when Bangabandhu made the decisive declaration of independence moments before his arrest by the Pakistani military.

"26 March, our Independence Day. On this day 53 years back, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared our independence just before he was arrested and taken away by the Pak Army in the middle of the night," Wazed wrote.

Echoing Bangabandhu's powerful wireless message from that fateful night, Wazed shared, "'This may be my last message: from today Bangladesh is independent. I call upon the people of Bangladesh, wherever you might be and with whatever you have, to resist the occupation army. Your fight must go on until the last soldier of the Pakistan occupation army is expelled from the soil of Bangladesh and final victory is achieved.'"

The resolve and bravery of Bangladesh's sons and daughters, who took Bangabandhu's call to heart, were highlighted by Wazed as he commemorated their triumph in the Liberation War, achieved in just nine months. "Then the bravest sons of this soil retaliated, fought and won the Liberation War in just 9 months. I remember Bangabandhu and our valiant freedom fighters on this day," Wazed emphasized.

Concluding his tribute, Wazed extended a message of pride and remembrance to all, "Happy Independence Day to all!"

This Independence Day, the nation collectively reflects on the sacrifices and indomitable spirit of Bangabandhu and the freedom fighters, whose actions forever changed the course of Bangladesh's history.