Rules for forming trade unions to be simplified: Law minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 January, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 05:55 pm

File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

The rules for forming trade unions will be simplified in the labour law, Law Minister Anisul Haq said today (21 January).

"Importance will be given to gradually reduce the percentage of workers' consent required for forming trade unions in factories," the minister told reporters after a meeting with US Embassy in Dhaka Labour Attache Lina Khan and First Secretary (Political) Mathew Beh at the Secretariat.

"Usually 10% of the workers' consent is required. I have made it clear that employers' and workers' federations have always said a gradual reduction would be good for them," he said.

According to the Bangladesh Labor (Amendment) Bill-2023 recently passed in the Parliament, if the total number of workers in an organisation is up to 3,000, the consent of 20% of the workers will be required to form a trade union. If the total number of workers is more than 3,000, 15% of the workers' consent will be required.

However, due to a "typing error", the president returned the bill without signing it into law, the law minister said.

Regarding the meeting with US Embassy officials, he said, "They have expressed their views on labour rights. Our discussion regarding labour rights has been going on since last year."

