Rohingya teen dies following clash over establishing dominance in Ukhiya camp

Md Shafiq was assaulted by the agitated crowd, who suspected him of being an RSO member. His mother, Nur Bahar, was also attacked while trying to rescue him.

Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A 17-year-old Rohingya refugee, Md Shafiq, has died from injuries sustained in a clash between rival groups over establishing dominance in a refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar. 

The incident occurred in Camp 4 in Ukhiya, where tensions have been escalating among armed groups vying for dominance.

Additional Deputy Inspector General (ADIG) of the 14th Armed Police Battalion Mohammad Iqbal reported that the clash sparked yesterday (22 May) morning when 25-30 armed members of the Rohingya Solidarity Organization (RSO), led by its commander Md Harun conducted a demonstration in E-Block and F-Block of Camp 4. This provoked a large group of 200-300 ordinary Rohingya who attacked the residence of RSO leader Md Rafiq.

"Rohingya Solidarity Organisation [RSO] members fired indiscriminately at the attackers, injuring five people. The injured were taken by locals to the GK Hospital in Camp 3", said ADIG Iqbal.

"During the chaos, Md Shafiq was assaulted by the agitated crowd, who suspected him of being an RSO member. His mother, Nur Bahar, was also attacked while trying to rescue him. The injured were first taken to MSF Hospital in Kutupalong. Due to the severity of Shafiq's condition, he was transferred to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital", ADIG Iqbal added. 

Md Shafiq, from E-1 Block, succumbed to his injuries at Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital at approximately 10:15 pm yesterday, according to ADIG Iqbal.

Police operations are ongoing to identify and apprehend those involved in the incident. Shafiq's body has been sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, ADIG Iqbal confirmed.

 

Rohingya / Ukhiya Camp / death

