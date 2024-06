Prominent security analyst Major General (retd) Abdur Rashid, 70, passed away around 5:30am today (14 June).

He was undergoing treatment at Dhaka Cantonment Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

His funeral prayers will be held at the Mirpur DOHS Central Mosque and he will be buried with due honours at the Army Cemetery today.

He was the chairman of Club Committee of Arunima Resort Golf Club.