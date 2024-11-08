Army chief calls on all to create harmonious Bangladesh through peaceful coexistence

Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman visits the International Buddhist Monastery at Merul Badda of Dhaka on the occasion of National Buddhist Grand Conference and Kothin Chibar Donation Festival on 8 November. Photo: ISPR

Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman today (8 November) called on people from all religions and communities to strive towards creating a harmonious Bangladesh through peaceful coexistence and contribution from each community from their respective positions.

Speaking at the National Buddhist Grand Conference and Kothin Chibar Donation Festival at the International Buddhist Monastery at Merul Badda in the capital, he also called on the indigenous and Bangalee communities living in hilly areas to strive to create a beautiful environment by promoting peace and harmony, reads an ISPR press statement.

The army chief also highlighted the need to preserve the local language, culture and life diversity along with the development of the tourism industry in the hilly districts.

He hoped that if more schools, colleges and universities were established in the hill districts, the local students would be able to spread their skills in the country and abroad.

Speaking about communal harmony, he said, "The army is always ready to take all necessary measures to ensure peaceful celebration of the respective festivals of each religion while maintaining communal harmony."

He also thanked the distinguished diplomats of foreign missions in Dhaka who came to the event for playing a significant role in the progress of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, according to a Prothom Alo report, the army chief on the occasion said he wants to create a beautiful Bangladesh with contributions from followers of all religions.

"Want to create a beautiful Bangladesh with all religions, communities, races and groups. Want to live here beautifully in peace, to improve the country and the nation," he said.

Referring to the principles of Buddhism - peace and harmony- the army chief said this religion has existed in this region for thousands of years.

"Sanatan is the oldest religion to spread in this region, followed by the emergence of Buddhism 2,500 years ago, followed by Christianity and lastly, Islam came to our country. These four main religions- we want to coexist very peacefully.

All will help each other and show sympathy. If anyone has any problem or face danger, we will help them. We want to build a country of harmony in this way. We all want to live well together, live happily and peacefully," he said.