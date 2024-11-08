Govt will take all legal measures to safeguard rights of forest-dependent communities: Rizwana

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan addresses the Wangala Festival, held today at Banani Bidyaniketan School and College in Dhaka on 8 November 2024. Photo: BSS

The government is committed to securing the rights of the Garo people in forest areas, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said today (8 November).

Govt will take all legal measures to safeguard the rights of the forest-dependent communities to land, water and forest resources, she said.

The environment adviser made the remark while speaking as the chief guest at the Wangala Festival, held today at Banani Bidyaniketan School and College.

Rizwana said the government is working to resolve conflicts between forest communities and the forest department with necessary amendments to social forestation regulations.

The indigenous council has started working to establish the rights of the Garo people, she said adding that district administration has been asked to demarcate the boundaries of Modhupur Forest.

Forest dwellers will be included in local development initiatives, Rizwana said adding that the ministries of land and water resources would collaborate to prevent illegal extraction of sand and stone.

Public participation is essential for effective forest conservation, she added.

About Garo festival, the environment adviser said Wangala is a unique symbol of the Garo community's cultural heritage. The festival highlights the bond between nature and human society, celebrating the harvest as a moment of gratitude to nature, she said.

She urged all to protect the environment and cherish natural resources as the Garo community does.

Guests enjoyed traditional Garo dance and music during the event. The adviser also unveiled a special magazine published on the occasion.

Nokma Shimanto Chisim, Chair of Dhaka Wangala 2024 presided over the meeting while senior government officials, representatives from local and international organisations, cultural activists, students, and various members of the Garo community attended the celebration.

Wangala plays an important role in promoting and preserving the heritage and culture of the Garo community.