Hefazat calls for banning Iskcon terming it as ‘anti-Hindu militant group’ 

The Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has called on the government to ban the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon), commonly referred to as the Hare Krishna movement, in Bangladesh terming the group as an "anti-Hindu militant organisation".

"I want to say clearly that Iskcon is not a Hindu organisation. Iskcon is an anti-Sanatani militant organisation," Hefazat's Central Assistant Publicity Secretary Sayem Ullah said while addressing a rally in Ctg today (8 November), held in protest of attacks on joint forces in the port city reportedly by 'pro-Iskcon' men.

Hefazat, an Islamic pressure group comprised mostly of madrasah teachers and students, held the rally in the Andarkillah Mor of Chattogram after the Jummah prayer. They later brought out a procession from there to Chattogram Press Club via Cheragi Mor in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Sayem Ullah said, "Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians– all have been living in harmony in Bangladesh since the independence. Despite being the majority in the country, we [Muslims] have never attacked members of other religions. But in the last 15 years, this Iskcon was implementing its own secret agenda using the support of the Awami League fascists."

He alleged that after the fall of the AL-led government on 5 August, Iskcon has been "attacking Muslims and administrative officials".

Describing the group as an "anti-Hindu militant organisation", the Hefazat leader said, "The Sanatanis do not like Iskcon. They have dared to attack our Muslim brother's shop. They did not stop there. They also attacked our patriotic army. Acid was thrown at the police. This Iskcon should be banned from Bangladesh. Otherwise, Hefazat Islam will be forced to announce bigger programmes."

Also addressing the rally, Chattogram City Hefazat's leader Shibli Nomani condemned the attack on the army, police and traders in the port city.

"Hefazat Islam is an organisation that is the heartbeat of the Tawhidi people of this country. Hefazat Islam is a non-political organisation. We are not afraid of any foreign power. The people of this new Bangladesh know how to sacrifice blood and life. I agree with almost everyone in Hefazat Islam that the Iskcon is a terrorist organisation and must be banned as soon as possible," he said.

On 5 November, members of joint forces, including the army and the police, came under attack in Ctg's Hazari Lane allegedly by pro-Iskcon members while the forces tried to rescue a trader who was locked up in his shop by Hindu protesters for sharing an anti-Iskcon post on Facebook.

Over 80 suspects were detained over the attacks the following day.

"At 5:30pm Tuesday, tension arose in Hazari Lane of Teribazar area of Chattogram city over an anti-Iskcon Facebook post. Later, an estimated 500-600 men gathered at Hazari Lane to attack [the poster] and his brother and set fire to their shop. Based on the information received from the local control room, six patrolling teams of army, police and BGB members reached the area as soon as possible," joint forces' Taskforce-8 Spokesperson Lt Colonel Ferdous Ahmed said at a press breifieng on 6 November.

"Due to the large number of rioters, joint forces rescued both from the area to protect lives and prevent mob justice."

Ferdous also said despite assuring the agitated mob that the matter would be resolved through due legal process, they became aggressive.

"The miscreants at that time suddenly attacked the joint forces with acid used in jewellery works and started hurling broken glass bottles along with heavy bricks. Due to this, seven policemen and five members of the army were injured. The five army personnel are currently undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital, Chattogram."

"The miscreants at the spot also broke the windshield of an army pickup van by pelting bricks," adds the written statement.

It continues to say that after the rescue operation, 10 patrol teams of the joint forces went to Hazari Lane at around 9:00pm, when miscreants again hurled acid-like objects towards the law enforcers.

The Chattogram Metropolitan Police had also alleged that the attackers were pro-Iskcon men.

However, Iskcon has denied the allegations.