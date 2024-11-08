Jamaat calls for legal action over 'miscreants' misbehaviour with Asif Nazrul' at Geneva airport 

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has called for legal action against those involved in the recent incident where a group of unidentified people misbehaved with Law Adviser Asif Nazrul at the Geneva Airport in Switzerland.

Condemning the incident in a statement today (8 November), Jamaat's Secretary General Golam Parwar said, "Ill-mannered behaviour with an adviser of the government of one's own country on foreign soil is not only undesirable but also a great blow to the dignity of the country and people."

He also said, "Some miscreants behaved rudely and indecently with Asif Nazrul, and shouted party slogans in front of the Geneva Airport in Switzerland while he was on his way to France on Thursday evening."

"We condemn and protest this undesired incident," said Parwar and urged authorities concerned to identify the people involved in this incident and take legal action against them.

Jamaat's call came following a similar statement issued by Acting Chairman of BNP Tarique Rahman earlier on the day.

Tarique in his statement also said, "Their misbehaviour with the law adviser has once again proved that they have not moved away from the belief in the authoritarian Sheikh Hasina's politics of murder and enforced disappearance through chaos, strife, division, narrowness, disunity, corruption of the state economy and huge amount of money laundering."

The statements from both BNP and Jamaat came after a video showing a group of people aggressively talking with Nazrul at the Geneva Airport went viral on social media platforms on Thursday night.

The group were also heard chanting slogans including, "Joy Bangla" and "Joy Bangabandhu".