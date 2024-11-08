Jamaat calls for legal action over 'miscreants' misbehaviour with Asif Nazrul' at Geneva airport 

Politics

TBS Report
08 November, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 09:01 pm

Related News

Jamaat calls for legal action over 'miscreants' misbehaviour with Asif Nazrul' at Geneva airport 

“We condemn and protest this undesired incident. We call upon those involved in this incident to be identified and take legal action," Jamaat’s Secretary General Golam Parwar said

TBS Report
08 November, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 09:01 pm
Logo of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami
Logo of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has called for legal action against those involved in the recent incident where a group of unidentified people misbehaved with Law Adviser Asif Nazrul at the Geneva Airport in Switzerland.

Condemning the incident in a statement today (8 November), Jamaat's Secretary General Golam Parwar said, "Ill-mannered behaviour with an adviser of the government of one's own country on foreign soil is not only undesirable but also a great blow to the dignity of the country and people."

He also said, "Some miscreants behaved rudely and indecently with Asif Nazrul, and shouted party slogans in front of the Geneva Airport in Switzerland while he was on his way to France on Thursday evening."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We condemn and protest this undesired incident," said Parwar and urged authorities concerned to identify the people involved in this incident and take legal action against them.

Jamaat's call came following a similar statement issued by Acting Chairman of BNP Tarique Rahman earlier on the day.

Tarique in his statement also said, "Their misbehaviour with the law adviser has once again proved that they have not moved away from the belief in the authoritarian Sheikh Hasina's politics of murder and enforced disappearance through chaos, strife, division, narrowness, disunity, corruption of the state economy and huge amount of money laundering."

The statements from both BNP and Jamaat came after a video showing a group of people aggressively talking with Nazrul at the Geneva Airport went viral on social media platforms on Thursday night.

The group were also heard chanting slogans including, "Joy Bangla" and "Joy Bangabandhu".

Bangladesh

Jamaat / Bangladesh / Asif Nazrul

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

11 spots within Old Dhaka&#039;s central jail were selected for the excavation. Photos: Courtesy

Dhaka’s buried past: Archaeological excavation unveils new history

2h | Panorama
Photo: Pexels

Man-machine symbiosis: Evolution of prosthetics from masking injuries to enhancing abilities

3h | Tech
Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

1d | Panorama
Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trump's Victory: Cold sparks Trade war that sends Eurozone & China into Recession

Trump's Victory: Cold sparks Trade war that sends Eurozone & China into Recession

Now | Videos
Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

2h | Videos
Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

5h | Videos
How are the victims of the July-August movement?

How are the victims of the July-August movement?

6h | Videos