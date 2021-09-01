Robi partners with Indian telco analytics Subex to upgrade its iRAFM system

Robi has extended its collaboration with Subex, a Bangalore-based telecom analytics solution provider, to upgrade its existing integrated Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management (iRAFM) system.

It will now be able to use the AI/ML capabilities of Subex's Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management solutions to combat new-age telecom risks in the region and provide a better customer experience as it prepares to roll out 5G services, reports Indian media sources.

Robi has strengthened its strategic collaboration with Subex to improve its risk management skills in order to deliver new 5G services in the area while maintaining the highest level of service quality.

The telco will be able to eradicate the complex fraud and security risks posed by the 5G ecosystem thanks to Subex's comprehensive Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management solution, which will also provide the required scalability to meet future growth needs.

The system's strong AI/ML capabilities enable real-time and precise threat identification, reducing the business risks associated with 5G networks.