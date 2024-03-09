Restaurants at MA Aziz Stadium: A catastrophe in the making?

Players and spectators at MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram are exposed to serious fire accidents because of 24 restaurants flouting the original stadium design. There are no fire extinguishing systems in the restaurants. The photo was taken on 7 March. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

MA Aziz Stadium, a bustling venue in Chattogram city, faces fire safety concerns owing to the presence of 23 restaurants under its gallery and adjacent areas.

The high concentration of eateries, some using multiple gas cylinders without proper fire safety measures, poses risk of a catastrophic incident, particularly cylinder explosion.

This risk is amplified by the stadium's proximity to important public establishments like the Circuit House, Naval Museum, Regional Power Distribution Office, and five-star hotel Radisson BLU.

According to the National Sports Council (NSC), the Chattogram Jila Krira Sangstha (CJKS) leased spaces beneath the gallery to set up restaurants, flouting the original design of the structure.

Addressing the issue, Aslam Hossain Khan, deputy director of the National Sports Council, said, "The original design of the stadium did not have an option for setting up restaurants or shops. The CJKS leased the spaces to raise funds for meeting the expenses of different sporting events."

He promised to talk to the CJKS to address the matter effectively.

Experts said setting up restaurants beneath the stadium's gallery could lead to catastrophic consequences, particularly in the event of a cylinder blast.

In light of the tragic incident on Bailey Road in the capital city that claimed 46 lives, experts have stressed the urgent need to relocate the eateries to avert potential disasters.

During a recent visit to the stadium, the TBS correspondent found three to five gas cylinders per restaurant without fire-fighting systems.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Smoke from the restaurant kitchens is polluting the stadium environment. Open windows pose security risks for audiences and sports persons.

Beneath the eastern gallery, there are 10 restaurants among 20 shops housed on three floors. On the northern side, there are six large restaurants across two floors. The kitchens of two restaurants occupy the open space near the National Sports Council office in the north-western corner. Besides, there is a two-story restaurant at the main gate, two on the south side, and five near the gymnasium complex.

Though closed for international matches, restaurants operate during domestic games, creating a safety hazard with gas cylinders and no proper safety measures. Additionally, hundreds of daily visitors further elevate the risk.

Md Abdul Malek, assistant director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defense, stressed the need for a comprehensive fire extinguishing system and highlighted the lack of basic safety measures. "We have already launched an operation to check the fire safety systems in restaurants in the city and we will visit the stadium area soon," he said.

Renowned urban planner Engineer Subhas Barua stressed the technical infeasibility of setting up restaurants under the stadium gallery due to safety concerns. He called for the immediate removal of these establishments in order to prevent disastrous fire incidents.

Regarding the matter, the TBS correspondent called the Chattogram Deputy Commissioner on his designated mobile number but failed to contact him.

However, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Abdul Malek said the spaces were leased to the restaurants long ago. "If there is any irregularity or lack of fire safety measures actions will be taken as per law," he said.

The TBS correspondent also tried to contact CJKS General Secretary AJM Nasir Uddin and Treasurer Shahabuddin Jahangir over the phone to elicit their comments. But neither responded to the calls despite several attempts.

As concerns mount over the safety of MA Aziz Stadium and its surroundings, experts recommend relocating the restaurants and implementing a comprehensive fire safety system in the stadium.