Report submission date in case over Gulistan blast 11 Apr

Bangladesh

BSS
10 March, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 06:37 pm

Related News

Report submission date in case over Gulistan blast 11 Apr

BSS
10 March, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 06:37 pm
Report submission date in case over Gulistan blast 11 Apr

A Dhaka court today set April 11 for submitting investigation report in a case lodged over blast in a seven-storey building in capital's Gulistan area on March 7.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam passed the order after accepting the first information report (FIR) in the case. Police filed the case with Bangshal Police Station last night.

Earlier on March 9, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Alam placed three people, including two owners of the building, Queen Tower, on two-day remand each in the case. The Gulistan blast so far killed 22 people.

The horrific blast took place in the basement of the building, housing sanitary hardware stores at around 4.50 pm on March 7, instantly killing around 10 people and injuring many more.

Top News

Gulistan blast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zafar’s Toyota Starlet GT Turbo (left) and Emon’s Toyota Celica GT-Four (right) at a bridge near Nabiganj.

Should you consider taking a sports car on a road trip?

8h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Why Kolkata publishers deserve a place in Bangladeshi book fairs

8h | Interviews
Sketch: TBS

The business case for women's climate leadership

7h | Panorama
MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

20h | TBS World
Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

21h | TBS Entertainment
Christmas Island Red Crab Migration

Christmas Island Red Crab Migration

1h | TBS Stories
3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway