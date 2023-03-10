Report submission date in case over Gulistan blast 11 Apr

A Dhaka court today set April 11 for submitting investigation report in a case lodged over blast in a seven-storey building in capital's Gulistan area on March 7.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam passed the order after accepting the first information report (FIR) in the case. Police filed the case with Bangshal Police Station last night.

Earlier on March 9, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Alam placed three people, including two owners of the building, Queen Tower, on two-day remand each in the case. The Gulistan blast so far killed 22 people.

The horrific blast took place in the basement of the building, housing sanitary hardware stores at around 4.50 pm on March 7, instantly killing around 10 people and injuring many more.